Town of Vail bus system transitions to summer schedule on Memorial Day

The Town of Vail on Monday issued the following press release on the town’s free bus system transitioning from the spring schedule to the summer schedule beginning Monday, Memorial Day, May 31:

Town of Vail buses will transition from the spring schedule to the summer schedule beginning Memorial Day, May 31. All passengers will continue to be required to wear facemasks, per federal guidelines. The summer schedule, which will run through mid-November, will provide either 30-minute, 40-minute or up to one-hour service on most outlying routes during peak times and one-to two-hour service on most outlying routes during non-peak times. Returning this summer will be an extension of the in-town route to Ford Park via Vail Valley Drive which will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. as well as added frequency on the East Vail, Golf Course and Sandstone routes.

Vail’s Summer Bus Schedule, May 31 to mid-November

West Vail Green loop will depart from the Transportation Center every 40 minutes from 6 a.m. to midnight with an additional bus at 2 a.m. if requested.

The West Vail Red loop will depart from the Transportation Center every 40 minutes from 6:20 a.m. to 1:20 a.m. with an additional bus at 2 a.m. if requested.

An East Vail bus will depart from the Transportation Center every hour from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. with 30 min service from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with an additional bus at 2 a.m. if requested.

The Golf Course route will depart from the Transportation Center with the first bus at 7:40 a.m., and will continue hourly from 8:10 a.m. to 5:10 p.m. then will return to every two hours from 6:40 p.m. to 10:40 p.m. An extra Golf Course route will run at 2 a.m. with the East Vail bus if requested.

The Sandstone loop will depart from the Transportation Center every hour from 6:40 a.m. to 7:40 p.m., then every two hours from 7:40 p.m. to 11:40 p.m. An extra Sandstone loop will run at 2 a.m. with the West Vail Red route if requested.

In town buses will run every 7-to-10 minutes. Extension to Ford Park via Vail Valley Drive runs daily May 31 through mid-November.

For a complete bus schedule, call 970-477-3456 or visit www.vailgov.com/bus-schedules. Also, express bus service will be running between Lionshead and Ford Park via the Frontage Road during peak event days throughout the summer. For details, visit www.vaileventparking.com.