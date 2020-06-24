Town of Vail bus service moves to summer schedule June 29

The Town of Vail put out the following press release on Wednesday announcing the transition to summer bus service starting June 29:

Town of Vail buses will transition from the spring schedule to the summer schedule beginning Monday, June 29. Passengers must comply with safety requirements to protect the health of drivers and riders. This includes wearing face coverings, entering and exiting through the rear door and maintaining social distancing.

The summer schedule, which will run through mid-December, will provide either 30-minute, 40-minute or up to one-hour service on most outlying routes during peak times and one-to two-hour service on most outlying routes during non-peak times. Returning this summer will be an extension of the in-town route to Ford Park via Vail Valley Drive which will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. as well as added frequency on the East Vail, Golf Course and Sandstone routes.

Vail’s Summer Bus Schedule, June 29 to mid-November

West Vail Green loop will depart from the Transportation Center every 40minutes from 6 a.m. to midnight with an additional bus at 2 a.m. if requested.

The West Vail Red loop will depart from the Transportation Center every 40 minutes from 6:20 a.m. to 12:20 a.m. with an additional bus at 2 a.m. if requested.

An East Vail bus will depart from the Transportation Center every hour from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. with 30 min service from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with an additional bus at 2 a.m. if requested.

The Golf Course route will depart from the Transportation Center with the first bus at 7:40 a.m., and will continue hourly from 8:10 a.m. to 5:10 p.m. then will return to every two hours from 6:40 p.m. to 10:40 p.m. An extra Golf Course route will run at 2 a.m. with the East Vail bus if requested.

The Sandstone loop will depart from the Transportation Center every hour from 6:40 a.m. to 7:40 p.m., every two hours from 7:40 p.m. to 11:40 p.m. The last bus at 2 a.m. with West Vail Red route if requested.

In town buses will run every 7-to-10 minutes. Extension to Ford Park via Vail Valley Drive runs daily June 29 through mid-November to serve the lower bench Ford Park events, Ford Amphitheater, Betty Ford Alpine Gardens and Vail Nature Center.

For a complete bus schedule, call 970-477-3456 or visit www.vailgov.com/bus-schedules. Also, express bus service will be running between Lionshead and Ford Park via the Frontage Road on a limited basis to serve developing special events at Ford Park.