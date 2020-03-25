Town of Vail asks for Community Survey response, feedback on COVID-19

There’s still time to take part in the Town of Vail community survey, which will help the town gather critical information in its response to the COVID-19 virus, among other topics.

New questions have been added to learn what the town can do to support the community during the COVID-19 public health crisis.

The survey also includes questions used to evaluate municipal service levels and to identify community priorities. Residents, property owners, business owners, employees and others impacted by the town are encouraged to participate.

The survey is available in two formats: online at www.vailcommunitysurvey.org/open or in a paper format that can be mailed upon request by calling 970-479-2115 or emailing info@vailgov.com.

However, if you received a postcard invitation to take part, please use the login address and passcode on the card to help ensure the survey is statistically valid.

In addition to understanding the evolving needs of the community as it relates to COVID-19, respondents are being asked to evaluate satisfaction levels for town services, such as public safety, snow removal, transit, parking, community development applications, special events and library operations. In addition, survey-takers are asked to identify and prioritize other issues important to the future of Vail beyond COVID-19.

To help build interest in the survey, respondents will be eligible to win a drawing for one of 10 $100 gift cards with winners announced weekly.

The deadline for responses is April 20. Results will be released in June and posted on the town’s website at www.vailgov.com. For more information, call the town’s communications office at 970-479-2115.