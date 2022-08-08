Town of Vail announces four finalists for town manager position

The Town of Vail on Monday issued the following press release on its four finalists for the town manager position:

Vail Mayor Kim Langmaid today announced the search for a new Vail town manager has been narrowed to four finalists:

Heather Balser, Interim Chief Resiliency Officer, City of Greeley, Colorado

John Craig, Assistant County Administrative Officer, Mono County, California

Russell Forrest, City Manager, City of Gunnison, Colorado

Bentley Henderson, Assistant County Manager, Summit County, Colorado

The candidates will travel to Vail for a series of interviews on Aug. 11 and 12. The itinerary will include a community meet and greet scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 at Vail Golf & Nordic Clubhouse. All interested community members are encouraged to attend.

The finalists were selected by the Vail Town Council following an initial screening of 67 applications by the executive search firm Columbia Ltd. The council will determine next steps following this week’s interviews.

Additional biographical information on the four finalists will be available at vailgov.com by Aug. 10.

