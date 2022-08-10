Town of Vail adds two new directors

The Town of Vail on Wednesday issued the following press release on two new department directors:

The Town of Vail has welcomed two new directors to its team.

Carlie Smith

Carlie Smith has been promoted to Finance Director. She is a certified public accountant and has worked for the town for eight years, managing Vail’s budget process and financial reporting, as well as sales tax and short-term rental functions. Smith has over 15 years of financial and accounting experience, including previous positions as a controller for an application software company and an auditor with a public accounting firm. Her new role follows the promotion of former Finance Director Kathleen Halloran to Deputy Town Manager.

Kris Widlak

Kris Widlak has returned to the Town of Vail as its new Communications Director. She previously worked for the town from 1996 to 2004, before serving as Eagle County’s Communications Director for 12 years. Her municipal government experience includes roles in public outreach, community engagement and affordable housing. Widlak’s new position follows the announcement that the town’s longtime Communications Director, Suzanne Silverthorn, is retiring after 28 years.

For information on working for the Town of Vail, visit www.vailgov.com/jobs.

