Town of Eagle names Pardee as new manager

The Town of Eagle on Thursday issued the following press release on Larry Pardee being named the new town manager for Eagle:

Larry Pardee

The Eagle Town Council is pleased to announce Larry Pardee as the Town of Eagle’s new town manager.

Pardee replaces Brandy Reitter, who stepped down as town manager in early 2022 after she was appointed by Governor Jared Polis to lead the Colorado Broadband Office. The Town had contracted KRW Associates to conduct a nationwide search for the new town manager. As required, Council will officially appoint Pardee as town manager at its June 7 meeting.

“All four finalists for the job impressed us. Larry was a standout based on his stability and longevity in local government,” said Eagle Mayor Scott Turnipseed. “His previous town manager experience also helped inform our decision.”

Pardee has served as the town manager for Jackson, Wyoming, since 2018. He has over 35 years of local government experience, including as the public works director for the Town of Jackson and the manager for Vail’s streets and maintenance department. He attended the International City Managers Senior Executive Institute at the University of Virginia.

Pardee’s official start date is flexible, between August 15 – October 22, 2022, pending current notice requirements and availability of temporary housing.

