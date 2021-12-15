Dec. 15 last day to sign up for individual market health insurance coverage starting Jan. 1

Today (Wednesday, Dec. 15) is the deadline for people to buy 2022 health insurance coverage on the individual market if they need that coverage to kick in Jan. 1. The deadline for coverage starting Feb. 1 is Jan. 15.

People who don’t get their health insurance through their employer (about 8 to 10% of Colorado residents) will find massive savings in 2022 over 2021 premium prices, thanks to the American Rescue Plan

You have to sign up through the state of Colorado’s health insurance exchange, Connect for Health Colorado, and an insurance broker can help navigate that process free of charge.

Colorado's U.S. Senate delegation hopes to extend those premium tax credits beyond 2022 with passage of the Build Back Better Act.

Rural Colorado in general, and the Western Slope in particular, have some of the highest individual market premiums in the nation, disproportionately impacting self-employed workers, independent contractors and small businessowners.

The state of Colorado has led the charge in trying to bring down these costs through reinsurance, its own exchange, a public option to increase competition and Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act.

RealVail.com also produced an article for Vail Health on community health efforts to get as many low-income residents of Eagle County signed up for health insurance as possible. The more people who are insured, the lower the costs for everyone.