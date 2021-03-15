‘Through the Lens: Colorado Skiing History with a Vail Twist’ set for March 17

The Colorado Snowsports Museum last week issued the following press release on its March 17 presentation of “Through the Lens: Colorado Skiing History with a Vail Twist”:

The Colorado Snowsports Museum’s popular Through the Lens programming series – going virtual this year due to COVID-19 – is coming to a close. For one of their last programs, they excitedly welcome back Duane Vandenbusche to the series. Last year, around this time, the world shut down and the CSM sadly had to cancel Duane’s in person presentation. A year later, the Colorado Snowsports Museum has adapted Through the Lens to virtual platforms and is excited to share Colorado’s rich snow sports stories along with Duane.

On Wednesday March 17 at 7pm our Colorado State Historian, Duane Vandenbusche, will present a lecture on Colorado ski history – with a Vail twist. Duane is a legendary educator, author, coach, and Colorado outdoorsman with a passion for preserving and sharing snow sports stories. Duane has been teaching at Western State University since 1962 and is one of the most celebrated history professors on the Western Slope of Colorado.

The Colorado Snowsports Museum is thrilled that this virtual program is now able to reach a wider audience, spreading Duane’s enthusiasm and expertise outside of Colorado. At the time of this event, the program will be available via Zoom by following this link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83121381439. You can also visit the Colorado Snowsports Museum’s website home page (snowsportsmuseum.org) and follow viewing instructions there.

Duane will share the stories and pictures of Colorado’s rich skiing history and the influence it had on the economic, cultural, and social development of the State. This talk will be told through a special lens, highlighting Vail’s history.

Join the Colorado Snowsports Museum in celebrating Colorado snow sports by telling stories that educate and inspire others to seek adventure. Their “Through the Lens: Colorado Skiing History with a Vail Twist” presentation is free with a suggested donation that can be made here: snowsportsmuseum.org/ways-to-support.