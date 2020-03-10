Third COVID-19 case in Eagle County as Vail closes annual community meeting to the public

As Eagle County officials on Tuesday confirmed a third case of COVID-19, town of Vail officials close tonight’s community meeting to the public.

First, here’s the county release:

Eagle County Public Health and Environment is reporting a third confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.

The patient is an Eagle County man in his 30s, an investigation is underway. The case is presumptive positive, which means test results haven’t yet been confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To ensure local resources are able to focus their time and attention on current and future case investigations, all additional cases in Eagle County will be reported through the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment website. Local officials will continue to share important community safety information at www.ECEmergency.org.

Those with questions about COVID-19 can call the CO HELP Hotline at 1-877-462-2911.

Please see additional information from the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/news/three-presumptive-positive-cases-covid-19-identified-colorado-today.

And here’s the town’s press release on tonight’s meeting:

Tonight’s Annual Community Meeting Modified to Address Public Health Concerns

Tonight’s Annual Community Meeting, hosted by the Town of Vail, is being modified based on guidance provided by local, state and federal public health officials. Tonight’s meeting, which had been scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. at Donovan Pavilion, will be closed to the public out of an abundance of caution. Instead, the State of the Town address featuring Mayor Dave Chapin, Town Manager Scott Robson and a tribute to Josef Staufer as the Trailblazer Award recipient, will be recorded by High Five Access Media and replayed on local cable Channel 5.

In following the guidance established by public health officials, the decision to cancel tonight’s public portion of the meeting is based on the following criteria:

Historically, this community gathering is attended by a large percentage of residents aged 60 and older who have been deemed more vulnerable by the CDC to the COVID-19 virus

The meeting was being hosted in an indoor space which makes it more challenging to provide attendees with 3-plus feet of space between individuals being recommended by health officials

The event is informational only and not deemed critical in nature to have an in-person audience, particularly since the event will be taped and aired on Channel 5 in the coming days

The meeting will air on Channel 5 at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12 and at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15. For additional air times, visit www.highfivemedia.org.

At this time, the Town of Vail is not cancelling any additional public events or outdoor special events. As the situation evolves locally, nationally and globally, the direction from Eagle County Public Health officials will evolve as well.

For those with questions about COVID-19, call the CO HELP Hotline at 1-877-462-2911. For local updates, visit www.ECEmergency.org.