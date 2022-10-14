The Vitality Collective & Spa Anjali hosting Rejuvenate Fall Retreat Nov. 4-6

Pilates, Yoga and Movement Studio at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa at Beaver Creek in Avon (photo by Marc Piscotty).

Spa Anjali at The Westin Riverfront in Avon on Thursday issued the following press release on its Nov. 4-6 Rejuvenate Fall Retreat:

AVON, Colo. (Oct. 13, 2022) – Vail Valley’s award-winning Spa Anjali at The Westin Riverfront is partnering with The Vitality Collectiveto host a Rejuvenate Fall Retreat on Nov. 4th-6th.

Fall is a time to slow down, go inward and rejuvenate after the fast-paced summer season. The goal of this retreat is to help quiet the mind, with a focus on regulating the nervous system, hydrating the connective tissue and building new relationships.

This 3-day Vail Valley retreat will feature a robust schedule of classes and wellness activities paired with nourishing food and plenty of relaxation time.

The lineup for the Vitality Collective & Spa Anjali Rejuvenate Fall Retreat includes:

Two nights of luxury accommodations at The Westin Riverfront

Welcome Workshop

Daoyin Flow

MELT Method Workshop

Restorative Yoga + Sound Bath Meditation

Dynamic Vinyasa Flow

Forest Bathing

Four healthy meals

Priced starting at $620 per person (based on double occupancy), the retreat can also be joined without overnight accommodations starting at $415 per person. To complete the renewal experience, participants are encouraged to book a relaxing treatment at Spa Anjali at a discounted rate.

The Rejuvenate Fall Retreat will be led by Sofia Lindroth & Hannah Knauer of Eagle County’s The Vitality Collective.

Lindroth is a hands-on Myofascial Release therapist and a MELT method instructor. Her background originates from being a college athlete and experiencing pain early on in life through wear and tear of her body. After college, she studied the physiology of the human body as well as massage therapy techniques. For the last 6+ years, she has devoted herself to learning more about the body, the causes of chronic pain and what other factors are causing us to carry discomfort – both emotionally & physically.

The co-founder of The Vitality Collective, Knauer is a breathwork facilitator and yoga teacher. She guides transformational breathwork experiences and prioritizes educating her students on breath mechanics. Her mission is to empower others to learn how they can regulate their own nervous systems, build a better relationship to their anxieties and stress, and shift their state in any given moment.

For more information about the Rejuvenate Fall Retreat, please visit www.spaanjali.com/retreats. To reserve, please call 970-790-2051.

Located inside The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, Spa Anjali features 27,000 square feet of dedicated wellness space, including a 14-room spa offering an extensive treatment menu focused on three healing mountain traditions – the Rockies, Alps and Himalayas. Guests of Spa Anjali can also enjoy access to resort’s newly renovated Athletic Club offering 50+ group exercise classes each week and stunning outdoor pool with three infinity hot tubs.

Named one of the “50 Best Resorts in the World” in the 2022 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, The Westin Riverfront offers 230 luxurious guest residences, each featuring a custom kitchen, five-piece bathroom, gas fireplace and Westin Heavenly Bed. The resort is home to Stoke & Rye, a modern American grill by Chef Richard Sandoval. Guests can also enjoy The Lookout, which serves hearty snacks, craft cocktails & local microbrews with seasonal live music, along with The Riverfront Market and an on-site Starbucks. For more information, please visit www.westinriverfront.com.