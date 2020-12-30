The most common complaints among Vail Valley renters

Apartment complexes in Vail Valley currently have an occupancy rate of 97.29%. Many of them are even 100% occupied. In comparison, the “normal” vacancy rate is roughly 5%. Waiting lists are the norm at many valley apartment complexes — sometimes for up to three years. A slice of paradise in its own right, it’s no wonder rental properties in Vail Valley are so popular. Nevertheless, tenants aren’t immune to the problems that commonly plague rentals. Second hand smoke, noisy neighbors and bed bugs are some of their biggest complaints.

Second hand smoke

Exposure to second hand smoke contributes to approximately 41,000 deaths among non-smoking adults, and 400 deaths in infants every year, according to the CDC. It also causes stroke, lung cancer, and coronary heart disease in adults. Roughly 44-53% of multi-unit housing residents who don’t smoke have experienced second hand smoke infiltration in their home from elsewhere in or around the building. Tenants can struggle to keep second hand smoke out of their rentals, as it easily seeps through small gaps in windows and doors, cracks in walls and floorboards, and ventilation systems. Tobacco smoke is considered to be one of the worst environmental pollutants, but this has meant that it has been a priority for air purifier manufacturers. HEPA filters, in particular, effectively trap both small smoke particles and larger allergens like dust, pest dander, and pollen.

Noisy neighbors

36% of neighbors have had arguments about noise levels. 18% of people who live in the city (versus 9% of suburb and 8% of rural dwellers) have complained about being woken up before 2 am because of noisy neighbors. Vail Valley landlords should include a clause in their lease concerning quiet hours and noise violations. Tenants who make repeated noise violations may be in breach of their lease. If a tenant continues to make noise after being confronted by either another tenant or the landlord, law enforcement may need to be involved. There’s a possibility that the tenant is in violation of a local noise ordinance, especially if the noise continues after a certain hour. Adding insulation, installing double-pane windows, and planting shrubs can also work to minimize exterior noise.

Bed bugs

Ants, cockroaches and bed bugs are some of the most common household pests in Vail Valley. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis recently signed a new bed bug law requiring tenants, if they have (or suspect they have) bed bugs within their unit, to promptly notify their landlord in writing (with proof of delivery). Landlords must then hire a pest management professional no later than 96 hours after being notified. The professional will inspect and, if necessary, treat the unit for bed bugs. The landlord must give the tenant written notice beforehand, and the tenant can’t unreasonably deny the qualified pest control agent access to their unit. The landlord is responsible for all costs associated with both the inspection and treatment of the bed bugs.

Vail Valley is a charming place to live and rent. When problems do arise, however, second hand smoke, noise and bed bugs are some of the most common complaints among tenants.