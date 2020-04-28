The latest home design trends to hit Vail Valley

Mountain architecture in Vail Valley never fails to disappoint. From impressive contemporary homes to charming yurts and Austrian-inspired chalets, the eclectic variety of home design is truly unique to the area. Log homes, multi-textured exteriors, and contemporary industrial design are some of the latest home design trends to hit Vail in recent years.

Log homes

Cozy and charming, log homes will always be on trend in Vail Valley. However, the type of log home design currently in fashion changes often. For example, some homeowners are opting for log homes constructed from rustic wood with exposed bark. Alternatively, other designs feature hand-peeled and polished wood to provide a cleaner appearance or even tightly fitted logs with the addition of metals like iron or copper. Inside their log homes, owners or designers may choose to balance out the masculine and rustic vibe created by large wooden logs with more feminine touches (such as velvet materials and crystal chandeliers).

Multi-textured exteriors

Multi-textured exteriors are an increasingly popular home design feature in Vail and even across the wider United States. In particular, home builder Bayberry Homes notes that multi-textured exteriors help create unexpected interest to help ensure the overall look is anything but bland and boring. For example, materials like brick accents or stone can be combined with lap siding, cedar shingle siding, or cedar shake siding to create a stunning and unique effect. Multi-textured exteriors can also be used in the creation of a select focal point.

Contemporary design

Even in a place known for log cabins and historic Victorian homes, modern home design is gaining traction in Vail Valley. People are particularly attracted to large windows, innovative materials, clean lines, simple geometry, and the resulting contemporary new look these features collectively provide. Mill-finished steels, muted colors, angular lines, and hard metal accents are other popular features in line with this trend. However, designers are also being careful not to let contemporary-style homes end up looking too industrial or sterile. As a result, they typically opt to use a warmer and more organic material palette and use colors or accessories inside to add contrast and interest.

Vail has always been an area of impressive and unique home design. Today, homeowners and designers in the area are increasingly opting for log cabins, multi-textured exteriors, and contemporary design to create beautiful and interesting homes.