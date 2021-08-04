The Hythe, Luxury Collection Hotel, Vail set to debut for the winter of 2021-22

The Hythe, Luxury Collection Hotel, Vail issued the following press release on Wednesday:

The Hythe, Luxury Collection Hotel, Vail – a brand-new luxury resort concept in the heart of the Rocky Mountains – is set to debut this winter 2021. Located in the bustling Lionshead Village, perfectly situated at the base of Vail Mountain, The Hythe is poised to bring a new level of sophisticated vibrancy to the destination, imbuing guests with a sense of celebration and adventure year-around. Currently completing the final phase of a $40 million renovation, guests of The Hythe will enjoy elevated interiors to include a vivacious and welcoming arrival and lobby experience, four brand-new food & beverage concepts, exclusive mountain-forward excursions, and much more. The Hythe proudly joins The Luxury Collection, part of Marriott International’s luxury brands, and will serve as a gateway to Vail’s most exciting and desirable experiences, from world-class skiing and hiking to unforgettable culinary and wellness offerings.

“We’re thrilled to open our doors and welcome guests to an entirely transformed resort experience in the heart of Vail,” says Jonathan Brownlee, General Manager. “The Hythe is poised to be the area’s premier luxury resort with an emphasis on memorable and one-of-a-kind experiences for guests of all ages.”

Juxtaposed with the glistening, jagged Colorado peaks, The Hythe’s entirely transformed interiors will offer respite and intrigue for sun-kissed and windswept explorers. Guests will uncover a sense of welcoming exploration as they discover sleek and lively gathering places that serve as the hub of the resort’s social experience. Grounding materials such as wood, bronze, wool, leather and stone will set the stage for an enticing and mod atmosphere after a day on the mountain.

Offering a series of unforgettable epicurean moments, The Hythe will be home to four brand-new food & beverage concepts, each infusing an air of celebration and passion for gathering into every meal. Whether fueling up to hit the slopes with a local coffee blend, savoring a multi-course dinner with friends, or enjoying a night-cap after a day well-spent in Vail, the dining experiences at The Hythe will be grounded in a deep appreciation for local alpine ingredients, prepared with untrodden techniques.

Boasting 344 rooms, 22 suites and 16 luxurious residences, guests will be situated just steps from the base of Vail Mountain where they can explore a plethora of outdoor experiences designed for every season, or take in the charming cobblestone streets of Lionshead Village which offers countless shops, restaurants and art galleries. Offering 29,000 square-feet of flexible space, The Hythe will serve as a hub for meetings and social events of all sizes, drawing on breathtaking settings and backdrops that awaken the senses.

With memorable expeditions that are meant to liven the spirit, guests of The Hythe will find that every activity uncovers their own passion for the destination while offering alluring experiences around every turn.