Take the Vail Resident Sentiment Survey

The Town of Vail on Tuesday issued the following press release on its Steward Vail survey:

Vail community members are encouraged to take part in a short online survey that is being used to help prioritize community preferences on sustainable tourism.

The Steward Vail survey builds upon a series of community workshops and discussions that took place in April during the first phase of a year-long planning process to develop a first-ever Destination Stewardship Plan for Vail.

The 20-question survey is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/N9P9QJC and probes community sentiment about the role and impact of tourism in Vail and ways to create more positive benefits from tourism. The survey is available for participation by full and part-time residents of Vail throughout the month of June.

Preliminary results from the Steward Vail survey and other planning updates will be presented during public roundtable sessions in June. The sessions will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, and repeated from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29. Both engagement sessions will be held at Donovan Pavilion and light snacks will be provided. For registration information, visit www.engagevail.com/stewardship.

Following the June workshops, the final series of public engagement sessions will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 19, and Thursday, Oct. 20, to offer participants a chance to share thoughts on the plan’s draft recommendations.

The goal of Steward Vail is to create a 10-year vision and management plan that will advance Vail’s sustainability goals in step with local priorities while building Vail’s tourism economy. Specifically, the town is seeking ways to attract visitors who will support and respect the destination, while encouraging more equitable access to all that Vail offers.

The plan is being facilitated by a consultant team representing three leading tourism organizations – Better Destinations, based in Denver; MMGY NextFactor of Vancouver; and the Travel Foundation, an international NGO focused on improving impacts of tourism. For additional details about Steward Vail, visit engagevail.com/stewardship or contact Mia Vlaar at 970-479-2454 or mvlaar@vailgov.com.

