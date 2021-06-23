Sylvan Fire grows to more than 3,500 acres

Overnight the Sylvan Fire grew to 3,583 acres, according to the latest U.S. Forest Service incident report just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 23. More firefighters are on scene after the fire moved rapidly east Tuesday evening, right up the shores of Sylvan Lake, prompting numerous pre-evacuation or evacuation notices.

Here’s the USFS press release from Tuesday night, June 22:

EAGLE, Colo. – Fire activity on the Sylvan Fire increased dramatically in the late afternoon as clouds cleared and temperatures increased.

Strong west winds pushed the fire east, where it reached Sylvan Lake and crossed West Brush Creek Road (FSR 400) above the lake. The growth triggered changes in evacuation and pre-evacuation levels in areas in Eagle County. For the latest information about pre-evacuation or evacuation notices, visit www.ecemergency.org for Eagle County and www.pitkincounty.com for Pitkin County.

An additional 60 firefighters arrived today, including a Hot Shot crew. Two heavy helicopters and a light helicopter dropped water. A VLAT (Very Large Air Tanker), LAT (Large Air Tanker) and two single-engine air-tankers dropped retardant.

At 6 p.m. the fire was mapped at 3,359 acres. There is currently no containment estimate. The cause is under investigation but lightning is suspected.

The White River National Forest has issued a closure order for the area around the Sylvan Fire.

The latest information including closure maps is available at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7562/.

For more information about wildfire smoke visit https://www.epa.gov/smoke-ready-toolbox-wildfires .