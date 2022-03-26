Sustainability meets luxury: One Riverfront Condominiums in Avon

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate and East West Partners recently issued the following press release on the construction of One Riverfront Condominiums at Riverfront Village in Avon:

East West Partners is proud to announce the construction of One Riverfront Condominiums at Riverfront Village, actualizing the vision for this cutting-edge sustainable mountain community in Avon, Colo. Using the most current, state-of-the-art technology and building practices, no detail was overlooked in these high-performance residences. This 100% electric building is the first of its kind in the Vail Valley and the culmination of the Riverfront Village campus.

“We are building for the future. If you own a home in a ski resort community, you’re naturally invested in the preservation of snow,” says Jim Telling, Project Partner, East West Partners. “Nobody wants their home to contribute to climate change, but the reality is most do – either through the burning of natural gas in the home itself or by receiving electricity generated from fossil fuel sources. With One Riverfront Condos, we’re able to offer buyers beautifully designed, high-performing, healthy residences that come with the piece-of-mind that when you turn up your heat, you’re not melting our precious snow.”

Optimized for the Vail Valley climate, the 100% electric building ensures all energy needs can come from clean or renewable resources when available. “Our goal is to protect the environment, which is essential to why we all live here and what we love about this place. By following sustainable design practices and construction techniques and leveraging energy efficient building systems, we are doing our best to minimize the building’s carbon footprint and protect our winters now and for generations to come,” says Michael Rodenak, LEED certified architect, Zehren and Associates.

The condominium building will feature rooftop solar, residences will be equipped with needlepoint ionization systems to purify the air, specialty glazing of south facing windows for passive solar efficiency, and locally sourced materials will be utilized to achieve a LEED Gold Certified project. With everything from electric fireplaces and EV charging stations to energy-efficient appliances and lighting, sustainability is central to vision for the project. “We are fully committed to achieving the stringent standards required by LEED and are proud that all of our Riverfront village products have achieved this designation,” Rodenak says.

The final phase in the exclusive Riverfront Community, this luxury development features luxury condominiums that range in size, from one-bedroom to grand four-bedroom penthouses. In addition to the extensive eco-conscious measures that have been taken, residences will feature sophisticated and contemporary styled interiors with open, flexible floor plans, beautiful finishes, stunning views and unmatched amenities including access to the neighboring Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa. Thirty-one residences are already under contract, making it nearly 78% sold out in just two weeks.

“Sales have been unprecedented, demonstrating the high demand for an eco-conscious building in a location that is simply the best,” said Molly Griffin, the listing agent with Slifer Smith & Frampton. “Riverfront Village offers owners the chance to live on the Eagle River in a central location in the Valley with unparalleled amenities and convenient access to Beaver Creek Resort.

For more information: www.OneRiverfront.com