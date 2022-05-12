Superintendent says no evidence of further violence after flushing of ground squirrel at EVHS

Eagle County School District Superintendent Philip Qualman on Wednesday issued the following notice to families and staff discussing an incident at Eagle Valley High School last week in which students allegedly flushed a ground squirrel down a toilet:

Dear Families and Staff of Eagle County School District,

Last week, a video showing students flushing a ground squirrel down a toilet in an EVHS bathroom was shared on social media. Eagle Valley High School administration and local law enforcement are actively handling this incident, and matters of student discipline are confidential.

We recognize that the video caused an immediate response and has become very emotional for many in our community. We have heard rumors circulating with speculation that because the students involved in the incident have been harassed since the event, they might seek retribution in the form of some other act of violence.

There is no credible evidence of any threat of further violence at EVHS or any other school location.

School and district administration continue to follow due process with regards to student discipline and are also working with the local authorities to ensure the safety of our entire student body.

If you have any questions, comments, or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to district administration. We are committed to continuing to provide a safe and healthy environment for your students.

Sincerely,

Philip Qualman

Superintendent, Eagle County School District

Estimadas familias y personal del Distrito Escolar del Condado de Eagle,

La semana pasada, se publicó un video en las redes sociales mostrando a varios estudiantes tirando un roedor (ground squirrel) por el inodoro en un baño de la Preparatoria Eagle Valley (EVHS). La administración de EVHS y la policía local están manejando el incidente, y todos los asuntos con respecto a disciplina escolar son confidenciales.

Reconocemos que el video causa una respuesta inmediata y se ha vuelto muy emotivo para muchos. Hemos escuchado rumores circulando de que los estudiantes envueltos en el incidente han sido acosados desde que pasó el evento, y que en respuesta ellos puedan buscar desquitarse por medio de algún otro acto de violencia.

No hay ninguna evidencia creíble de que exista un peligro de violencia adicional en EVHS u otra escuela.

La administración de la escuela y el distrito escolar continúan siguiendo el debido proceso con respecto a la disciplina estudiantil y también están trabajando con las autoridades locales para asegurar que todo nuestro alumnado esté seguro.

Si usted tiene cualquier pregunta, comentarios o preocupaciones, no dude en contactar a un(a) administrador(a) del distrito escolar. Estamos comprometidos a seguir brindando un entorno seguro y saludable para todos nuestros y nuestras estudiantes.



Atentamente,

Philip Qualman

Superintendente, Distrito Escolar del Condado de Eagle