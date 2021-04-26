State’s new mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics to include Edwards stop

The state of Colorado on Saturday issued the following press release on the launch of a new mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic route on the Western Slope, including stops in Edwards:

Saturday, as part of Governor Polis’ Vaccines for All efforts, Gov. Jared Polis announced the launch of a new mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic route on the Western Slope. The route began Saturday, April 24, and will run for at least three months, with stops for clinics in Edwards in Eagle County, Dillon, Keystone and Breckenridge in Summit County, New Castle & Rifle in Garfield County, Hayden and Steamboat in Routt County, Craig in Moffat County, as well as Orchard Mesa, Clifton, Grand Junction and Fruita in Mesa county, with many more stops on the horizon.

“These mobile vaccination sites play a key part in our state’s fight to end this pandemic, and with today’s recommendation from the FDA to resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we are hopeful we can get even more shots into arms and save lives in hard-to-reach communities,” said Governor Jared Polis. “If you’re without a car or have limited transportation options, we are committed to bringing the vaccine to you. There are no more excuses. By making a plan today to get the vaccine as soon as possible, you are protecting yourself, your family, and your community.”

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has collaborated with local health agencies across the Western Slope to identify areas where Coloradans still face barriers to vaccine access.

The mobile clinics will be administering free doses of the initial Pfizer vaccine with follow up shots scheduled on a return trip. No health insurance or ID is required for Coloradans looking to get vaccinated at a mobile clinic and the service will be provided free of charge. Appointments are encouraged in advance but they are not mandatory.

Starting next week, an additional mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic route will begin in Southwest Colorado. This route will serve the San Luis Valley and the San Juan Basin areas. More details will be released in the coming days

Multiple mobile vaccination sites are currently operating routes in Southeast Colorado, making stops in Ordway, La Junta, Las Animas and Lamar, and in Northeast Colorado, making stops in Eaton, Fort Morgan, Sterling, and Yuma.

These buses can administer 500 vaccines per day and each clinic can serve up to six individuals at a time. Mobile vaccine clinics deliver the COVID-19 shot right in the communities of those who can’t easily access transportation or don’t have access to a car.

Currently, the buses are administering either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and will schedule an additional loop to administer a second dose.

Under the Polis Administration, more than 2 million Coloradans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. All Coloradans 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. To sign up for a vaccine at a mobile clinic, please visit: www.mobilevax.us

In addition to the mobile vaccination clinics, four community vaccination sites in Colorado are now accepting walk-ins and individuals no longer need an appointment in advance to get a vaccine.

Colorado is also running Community Vaccination Sites in Colorado Springs and Commerce City. Individuals will still need appointments to receive a vaccine at these sites. It’s expected that in the coming days, all Community Vaccination Sites will accept walk-ins when there are available appointments. Sites can’t administer more vaccines than have been allocated to them for that day.

To learn more about the Community Vaccination Sites now taking walk-ups, please visit

covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine