State, Summit County launch free COVID-19 testing site

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) put out the following press release on a free drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Silverthorne for residents of Summit County and neighboring counties:

Summit County Public Health Department, with the help of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is providing a FREE COVID drive-through community testing site in Silverthorne. The testing site is at 464-478 E 4th St. Silverthorne, CO 80498, in the overflow parking lot across from the Silverthorne Rec Center and will run from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday, starting this Friday, Nov. 6.

The state is encouraging all Coloradans who need or want to get a COVID-19 test to go to any of the many community testing sites and events like these located throughout the state. There are no identification or insurance requirements, and the tests are free.

There are more than 50 free community testing sites across the state, as well as dozens of locations offered by private providers. The state’s website has a list of locations.

People with symptoms should always get tested immediately. Symptoms include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

At the request of some local partners, the CDPHE is supporting mobile test sites and pop-up community testing events in certain communities to ensure everyone has access to tests. The state will continue to work with local partners to meet community testing needs in a manner that best serves their residents.

Anyone who gets tested because of symptoms or because of a possible exposure should be in isolation/quarantine while waiting for the test result. All individuals who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should quarantine and limit their exposure to others for a full 14 days, even if they have testing done and that testing is negative.

While testing is an important tool in the COVID-19 response, the state cautions that a negative test doesn’t mean it’s ok to meet in large gatherings or ignore other public health orders, like wearing a mask. All Coloradans need to mask up, physically distance, avoid large gatherings, and stay home while sick.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.