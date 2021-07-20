State Rep. Roberts to seek state senate seat in 2022 election

State Rep. Dylan Roberts, a Democrat from Avon, issued the following press on seeking a Western Slope state senate seat in the 2022 election:

Eagle County, CO – Today, Colorado State Representative Dylan Roberts of Avon is announcing his candidacy for the Colorado State Senate in the mountain-area district. The district is currently represented by term-limited Senator Kerry Donovan and is up for election in 2022.

State Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon

Dylan Roberts is currently in his second term representing Eagle County and Routt County in the Colorado State House. Roberts has been instrumental in passing impactful legislation for his district and the state. In the 2021 session, Roberts sponsored the Colorado Health Insurance Option which will provide every Coloradan with a new, affordable health insurance option. He has also championed legislation that protects water resources, promotes economic development in rural areas, and lowers the cost of prescription drugs, including his first-in-the-nation laws reigning in the cost of life-sustaining insulin for people with diabetes.

“It has been a true honor to represent Eagle County and Routt County in the State House. I am proud of my record as a State Representative – passing 70 bills into law, 97% of them with bipartisan support,” said Roberts. “I look forward to bringing my record of legislative success and passion for the High Country to the State Senate and continue to get things done for the people of Colorado.”

Roberts will continue to address the district’s key challenges, including the rising cost of living, health care, housing and child care. Roberts will push for new legislation to protect the environment and water, address climate change, and promote the region’s economic and workforce needs.

“There is more work to do,” said Roberts. “I am running for the state senate to ensure our mountain communities recover from the pandemic and remain a place where people can live, work, and raise their families.”

Roberts has already secured broad support from across the senate district and the state, including the district’s current senator, Sen. Kerry Donovan. “It has been an honor to serve as this district’s State Senator over the past seven years and I could not think of a better person to succeed me in this office than Dylan Roberts. Together we have tackled the district’s important issues like health care costs, rural broadband, water, and protecting our public lands. We have work still to do and I know Dylan will continue to fight for our communities. I am proud to endorse Dylan to be our next State Senator,” said Donovan.

United States Congressman Joe Neguse has also endorsed Dylan saying “I am proud to support my friend Dylan Roberts for the Colorado State Senate. Dylan has been a tireless advocate for his constituents in the State House, passing legislation to make healthcare more affordable, protect water resources on the Western Slope, and much more. I know Dylan will continue to serve his community well, and I hope you will join me in supporting his campaign for State Senate.”

Summit, Lake, Pitkin and Gunnison Counties’ State Representative Julie McCluskie said. “Dylan and I both represent our rural and mountain communities in the State House and it has been a privilege to partner with him on some of the most important issues facing our communities,” McCluskie said. “Whether it is tackling the high cost of health insurance and insulin, leading the charge to protect Colorado’s water and environment, or standing up for rural Colorado’s needs, it has been an honor to work with Dylan. I strongly support my friend Dylan to become our next State Senator for Colorado’s mountain communities.”

Endorsements from leaders across the district include:

State Senator Kerry Donovan

State Representative Julie McCluskie

State Representative Barbara McLachlan

State Senator Tammy Story

State Representative Judy Amabile

Fmr. State Senator Gail Schwartz

Fmr. State Representative Diane Mitsch Bush

Commissioner Keith Baker – Chaffee County

Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry – Eagle County

Commissioner Patti Clapper – Pitkin County

Commissioner Jonathan Houck – Gunnison County

Commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence – Summit County

Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney – Eagle County

Commissioner Tamara Pogue – Summit County

Commissioner Matt Scherr – Eagle County

Commissioner Liz Smith – Gunnison County

Commissioner Randy Wheelock – Clear Creek County

State leaders endorsing Dylan:

United States Congressman Joe Neguse

Attorney General Phil Weiser

State Treasurer Dave Young

Senate President Leroy Garcia

Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg

House Speaker Alec Garnett

House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar

Learn more about Dylan Roberts at www.dylanroberts.org.