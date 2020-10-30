State Rep. Roberts lands 20 Under 40 Leadership Award

Colorado House Democrats on Thursday issued the following press release on state Rep. Dylan Roberts of Avon landing the inaugural 20 Under 40 Leadership Award:

State Reps. Dylan Roberts , of Avon, and James Coleman were recognized by the Council of State Governments as part of their inaugural 20 Under 40 Leadership Award recipient class. The national organization received countless applications from legislators around the country and chose two House Democrats to be recognized for their “hard work and a dedication to public service.” After receiving the award, Reps. Coleman and Roberts released the following statements:

Rep. Dylan Roberts

“I’m thrilled and humbled to be a part of this inaugural 20 under 40 class,” said Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon. “One of the reasons I ran for office was because it was important to me that our legislature had perspectives from young Coloradans. In my first term I worked hard to represent my constituents and younger Coloradans by passing legislation that has reduced health care costs, lowered the cost of living for working individuals and families, provided relief from student loan debt, boosted our rural economies, and protected our Colorado way of life for generations to come. I am grateful for the support of my friends, loved ones, and fellow Colorado lawmakers, including CSG awardee and good friend, Rep. James Coleman.”

Rep. James Coleman

“What an honor,” said Caucus Co-Whip, Rep. James Coleman, D-Denver. “Serving the community I grew up in and delivering results for my friends and neighbors is a reward unto itself. Being recognized for the work I’ve had the privilege to do on their behalf is just a cherry on top. I’m so grateful to the Council of State Governments for their work and dedication to supporting public service, and I’m proud to share this humbling recognition with my friend and brother Dylan Roberts, as well as eighteen other impressive lawmakers from across the country.”

According to the Council of State Governments, “[r]ecipients demonstrated the ability to engage officials across party, departments, branch and/or state lines in meaningful ways to advance the common good for their state or territory, provided exceptional leadership to a state project, committee, chamber, commission or special group and served as a champion of change, seeking to enhance the lives of all constituents within important policy areas.” The full list of recipients can be found here.