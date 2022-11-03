State of the Valley presentation set for Nov. 9 at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards

The Vail Symposium on Wednesday issued the following press release on the State of the Valley presentation with the Vail Valley Partnership Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards:

Eagle County’s economy has been on a growth trajectory as we recovered from the pandemic and reached new heights and month-after-month of record sales tax collections. However, this economic growth has impacts on the community and have exposed many of our long-time challenges such as early child care, destination stewardship, workforce retention, housing, transit and others.

On Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8:30 a.m. at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards, leaders from business, government, education and healthcare join the Vail Symposium and the Vail Valley Partnership for a discussion of the state of our valley. This program will be available to watch live on Comcast channel 1018 and at ecgtv.com

“In this annual program, the VVP and the Vail Symposium offer the public an opportunity to hear from the leaders of several of the most influential organizations in our community,” said Kris Sabel, executive director of Vail Symposium. “These organizations touch the lives of every resident in our valley. In addition to hearing directly from these leaders, program attendees have the opportunity to ask questions from the people at the top.”

In this panel discussion, participants will discuss the state of Eagle County as we enter the 2022-23 ski season with economic uncertainty and continued concerns about inflation and a potential recession. How do we work collaboratively to address our community challenges and maintain and improve our quality of life in Eagle County? What do community leaders see as we look ahead to 2023 and beyond?

Panel guests will include Vail Health CEO Will Cook; Beaver Creek Resort Vice President and COO Nadia Guerriero; Eagle County Schools Superintendent Philip Qualman and Eagle County Manager Jeff Schroll. Vail Valley Partnership President and CEO Chris Romer will moderate.

“We are excited to hear from this diverse panel of leaders to share their views on the current and future state of Eagle County as we approach Vail’s 60th year and face many questions about the future,” Romer said.

About the speakers:

Will Cook is the president and chief executive officer of Vail Health, a nonprofit community health care system with 12 locations across Eagle and Summit counties. With a 56-bed hospital, level III trauma center, urgent care clinics, cancer center, cardiovascular services, surgery, childbirth, physical therapy, internal medicine, endocrinology and more, Vail Health is the world’s most modern mountain health care system.

Nadia Guerriero serves as the vice president and chief operating officer at Beaver Creek Resort, a role she has held since 2019. Previously, Guerriero served as vice president and general manager of Northstar California Resort. Before her career in resort operations, Guerriero worked in athlete management, representing snowsports and Olympic athletes.

Philip Qualman is the Superintendent of Eagle County Schools. Before working in this capacity, he served as Assistant Superintendent for 3.5 years and Principal of Battle Mountain High School for six years. Before taking the helm as Principal, he was an Assistant Principal and Social Studies teacher. Eight years of teaching and three years as President of a local Teacher’s Association help him appreciate the challenges and rewards of classroom teachers.

Chris Romer serves as President & CEO of the Vail Valley Partnership (VVP). Vail Valley Partnership is the regional chamber of commerce, destination sales and marketing organization and economic development organization representing Vail Valley, Colorado

Jeff Shroll is the Eagle County Manager. Prior to working with Eagle County, Shroll was with the Town of Gypsum for 24.5 years as the Town Manager. As a resident in the valley since 1994, Jeff has worked with many private and public partners over that expanded period of time. In his time with Eagle County he has been part of assembling a new leadership team to deal with the three declarations of emergencies in that same time period.

IF YOU GO:

What: The State of the Valley

When: Wednesday, Nov. 9, 8:30 – 10 a.m.

Where: Colorado Mountain College | Edwards

More information: Tickets are free. Please visit www.vailsymposium.org for more information. This program will be available to watch live on Comcast channel 1018 and at ecgtv.com