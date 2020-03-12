State now confirms seven presumptive positive tests for COVID-19 in Eagle County

CDPHE confirms 11 additional new cases in Colorado, 1 more in Aspen
DENVER, March 12, 2020: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) confirmed 11 new presumptive positive cases in Colorado, based on test results overnight. That brings the total number of presumptive positive cases to 44, with one indeterminate case that public health is acting on as a presumptive positive. The state lab has completed test results on approximately 350 people in Colorado since testing started on February 28.
Case 1:
Gender: Male
Age: 40s
County: Eagle
Exposure: Contact with infected individual
Case 2:
Gender: Female
Age: 30s
County: Denver
Exposure: Under investigation
Case 3:
Gender: Male
Age: 50s
County: Denver
Exposure: Recent travel
Case 4:
Gender: Female
Age: 40s
County: Gunnison
Exposure: Recent travel
Case 5:
Gender: Female
Age: 50s
County: Jefferson
Exposure: Recent travel
Case 6:
Gender: Female
Age: 60s
County: Eagle
Exposure: Under investigation
Case 7:
Gender: Female
Age: 50s
County: Adams
Exposure: Under investigation
Case 8:
Gender: Male
Age: 40s
County: Denver
Exposure: Under investigation
Case 9: Female
Age: 50s
County: Adams
Exposure: Under investigation
Case 10: Female
Age: 30s
County: Eagle
Exposure: Under investigation
Case 11: Male
Age: 70s
County: Pitkin
Exposure: Australian resident visiting Aspen
To ensure expedience on reporting presumptive positive cases, the state will provide overall testing statistics as soon as we are able on the website.
Continue to stay up to date by visiting colorado.gov/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus.