State now confirms seven presumptive positive tests for COVID-19 in Eagle County

CDPHE confirms 11 additional new cases in Colorado, 1 more in Aspen



DENVER, March 12, 2020: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) confirmed 11 new presumptive positive cases in Colorado, based on test results overnight. That brings the total number of presumptive positive cases to 44, with one indeterminate case that public health is acting on as a presumptive positive. The state lab has completed test results on approximately 350 people in Colorado since testing started on February 28.

Case 1:

Gender: Male

Age: 40s

County: Eagle

Exposure: Contact with infected individual



Case 2:

Gender: Female

Age: 30s

County: Denver

Exposure: Under investigation



Case 3:

Gender: Male

Age: 50s

County: Denver

Exposure: Recent travel



Case 4:

Gender: Female

Age: 40s

County: Gunnison

Exposure: Recent travel



Case 5:

Gender: Female

Age: 50s

County: Jefferson

Exposure: Recent travel



Case 6:

Gender: Female

Age: 60s

County: Eagle

Exposure: Under investigation



Case 7:

Gender: Female

Age: 50s

County: Adams

Exposure: Under investigation



Case 8:

Gender: Male

Age: 40s

County: Denver

Exposure: Under investigation



Case 9: Female

Age: 50s

County: Adams

Exposure: Under investigation



Case 10: Female

Age: 30s

County: Eagle

Exposure: Under investigation



Case 11: Male

Age: 70s

County: Pitkin

Exposure: Australian resident visiting Aspen



To ensure expedience on reporting presumptive positive cases, the state will provide overall testing statistics as soon as we are able on the website.



Continue to stay up to date by visiting colorado.gov/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus.