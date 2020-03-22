State health department amends ‘social distancing’ public health order

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) amended its statewide public health order on social distancing. The public health order limits gatherings to 10 or fewer people.
The purpose of the order is to limit the spread of COVID-19. COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that spreads through person-to-person contact, or (less likely) by contact with surfaces contaminated with the virus. People infected with COVID-19 may become symptomatic anywhere from 2 to 14 days after exposure. Limiting the number of people gathered in one area limits the spread of disease, reduces the number of people who become severely ill and protects our health care system.
The order applies to all public and private gatherings except for those specifically exempted by the order.
The order was amended to further clarify exemptions. Now the exemptions include:
The public can obtain additional information about the executive orders and public health orders on the state response website.
As advised by the Colorado Attorney General, residents who suspect that someone is violating the order should first contact their local public health agency to report any concerns. Residents may also file a report with the Attorney General’s Office at covid19@coag.gov if local law enforcement or a local public health agency is unresponsive. For more information about how public health orders are enforced click here.
