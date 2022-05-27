Spa Anjali to host Summer Reset Retreat

Spa Anjali at The Westin Riverfront recently issued the following press release on its Summer Reset Retreat set for June 11:

Get motivated for the summer season with the special Summer Reset Retreat at Vail Valley’s award-winning Spa Anjali at The Westin Riverfront on Saturday, June 11th.

This retreat will feature three interactive workshops – Move, Nourish and Believe – along with two group workouts, a meal prep demo, a meditation session and more! Led by Jessica Denton – a passionate advocate for fitness and healthy living – this retreat is designed to reset and reignite your health and fitness for summer.

Make a weekend of it with a getaway to The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, which is offering at a special rate of $239 per night for participants, with reduced rates on resort fee & parking.

Priced at $185 per person, the Summer Reset Retreat will run from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. on June 11th. The schedule for the day includes:

9:30 a.m. – Introduction & journaling

9:45 a.m. – Total Body Sculpt class

11 a.m. – Healthy Brunch

11:30 – Nourish Workshop – discussion, meal prep demo & create your own grocery list

1 p.m. – Outdoor ABC workout – arms + booty + core

2 p.m. – Move Workshop – with a discussion and a bento box snack

2:45 p.m. – Visualization Meditation

3 p.m. – Believe Workshop – discussion & goal setting

4 p.m. – Final thoughts

To complete the day of renewal, participants are encouraged to enjoy a 50 minute massage at Spa Anjali at a discounted rate of $105.

Advanced registration is required at ww.SpaAnjali.com/Retreats or by calling 970-790-2051.

Denton is a Certified Health Coach who truly values the relationship with each of her clients and loves to watch them thrive and transform. She teaches several group exercise classes at the Athletic Club at The Westin, including Barre and Total Body Movement.

Located inside The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, Spa Anjali features 27,000 square feet of dedicated wellness space, including a 14-room spa offering an extensive treatment menu focused on three healing mountain traditions – the Rockies, Alps and Himalayas. Guests of Spa Anjali can also always enjoy access to resort’s newly renovated Athletic Club offering 50+ group exercise classes each week and stunning outdoor pool with three infinity hot tubs. For more information, please visit www.spaanjali.com.