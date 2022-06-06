SOS issues voting tips as Colorado county clerks mailing out 2022 primary ballots

The Colorado Secretary of State on Monday issued the following press release with vital information on the 2022 Colorado Primary Election:

Jena Griswold

This week, Colorado County Clerks will begin mailing ballots to eligible registered active voters for the 2022 State Primary Election.

“Every election is important because they allow citizens to make their voices heard on important issues, including who represents us in government. The primaries are about getting to choose who will be on the ballot in November,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “So, I encourage every eligible Coloradan who has not yet registered to vote do so, there is still time!”

County Clerks must mail ballots to all eligible active registered voters by June 10th for the Primary Election. Eligible active registered voters who do not receive a ballot should contact their County Clerk.

Important information for Colorado voters:

Registered Republicans, Democrats and Unaffiliated voters who selected a party preference will be mailed one ballot packet for their party’s primary.

Unaffiliated voters who did not select a party preference will receive two ballots, the Democratic and Republican ballots, but they may only vote and return one. If both ballots are voted and returned, neither will count.

Coloradans can still register to vote and update their voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov through June 20 th to receive a ballot in the mail. After June 20 th , Coloradans can register and vote in-person up to 7p.m. on Election Day.

Eligible voters who wish to mail back their voted ballot must do so by June 20 th to ensure it is received by their county election official by June 28 th .

. This year over 400 drop boxes and over 130 voting centers will be available for voters by June 20th. Some locations will open prior to June 20 th and voters can look up their locations, opening date, and hours at GoVoteColorado.gov

In person voting on Election Day will still be available from 7a.m. – 7p.m.

Voted ballots must be received by county election officials by 7 p.m. on June 28th.

Colorado voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov to: