Solomon officially launches Colorado Senate District 8 campaign

Eagle resident Matt Solomon on Monday issued the following press release announcing his campaign seeking the Republican nomination to run for state Senate District 8:

Matt Solomon is a civic-minded entrepreneur with a wide range of practical experience that he wants to use to help Colorado in the State Senate.

Matt Solomon

Solomon spent the last 21 years in public service – as a paramedic, a deputy coroner, working with our military, and was twice elected to town council, probably the most visible and accountable public office. Over those same two decades he launched two private-sector businesses internationally, and was the founder of two others in Colorado; one of which is Alpine Arms, Eagle County’s longest standing gun shop.

His support is as broad as his experience. He counts Democrats, Republicans, and Independent/Unaffiliated leaders among his supporters. Like most of us, Solomon has had enough of self-serving politicians who can’t think beyond their party’s daily talking points.

“I am tired of divisive politics and politicians looking out for themselves,” he said. “Our Senate District is not all Democrats or all Republicans. We need someone who can bring us all together with innovative and fiscally responsible solutions.”

Solomon has now launched his campaign website, www.MattSolomon.CO, where you can find out more about him and his campaign. It will be regularly updated with speech transcripts, videos, a link for donations, and a spot to sign up for his campaign newsletter.

“This campaign is not about me,” Solomon said. “This Senate seat consists of 10 counties on the Western Slope. It will take a team effort for me to represent our District 8 at the highest levels and I intend to represent all of us to the best of my ability.”

Solomon said that will require his well-honed ability to listen, while applying lessons learned, along with a massive team and lots of financial support.

Solomon has scheduled multiple stops in every county in the district, as well as monthly Zoom Town Hall meetings, making it easy for everyone in the district to ask questions and share concerns. If you would like to schedule an appearance by Solomon in your community, receive regular updates, or offer support, he encourages you to reach out at www.MattSolomon.CO.

Pending the vote at the Republican State Assembly on April 8, Solomon will have a primary against Rich Cimino from Granby. The winner of the Republican primary on June 28 will face Democrat Dylan Roberts in the general election. The new Senate District 8 will be a close race and one that Solomon feels is one of the most important in the State.