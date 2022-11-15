Solaris to open new entertainment venue called Chasing Rabbits

Solaris Group on Tuesday issued the following press release on its new Chasing Rabbits entertainment venue opening in Vail this December:

Chasing Rabbits, a unique entertainment venue for families, adults, locals, and tourists alike, will open in the heart of Vail Village this December 2022. The playful space located within Solaris Plaza will offer five individualized experiences under one roof including dining, cinema, a speakeasy, library lounge, and revamped arcade.

The whimsical concept was created by the Solaris Group, a Vail-based boutique development firm behind some of North America’s most iconic resort properties. “When presented with the challenge of re-envisioning a 13,000 square-foot space in the core of Vail Village the question arose, ‘how do we create a dynamic environment that compels guests to keep coming back?’” says Sharon Cohn, President at Solaris Group.

Solaris Group embarked on a two-year journey of concept development, design, and construction. The Vail-based development company tapped Rockwell Group, the award-winning, interdisciplinary architecture and design firm behind marquee dining and nightlife hotspots including TAO, Nobu, and OMNIA, to create a space to delight and intrigue a new generation of Vail’s guests and residents.

With its impeccable design and attention to detail, Chasing Rabbits will be the first of its kind in Vail, let alone any ski resort. “Similar to how Alice may have experienced Wonderland, Chasing Rabbits guests will be intrigued by the venue’s unexpected twists and turns,” adds Marcus Cascio, Director of Hospitality at Solaris Group. “In fact, the expression chasing rabbits implies ‘doing something totally irrelevant or being distracted from what you intend to do’, which is how we want our guests to feel when they enter the space.”

Guests will embark on a journey from late afternoon into the wee hours at Chasing Rabbits — a delightful distraction of bespoke experiences for dining, sipping, and playing. “We are excited to bring a true nightlife experience to Vail, where guests can stay after dinner, or pop by for late night drinks while enjoying live music and entertainment,” continues Cascio.

The five unique experiences within Chasing Rabbits include:

The Restaurant

Impeccable design gives way to modern Mediterranean cuisine in an elegant setting at Chasing Rabbit’s restaurant, bringing the sea to the mountains. The menu offers a fresh take on Mediterranean dishes with a Colorado flare inspired by the Solaris Group’s travels overseas.

The Library

Nestled between towering walls of books, The Library lounge offers pre-dinner cocktails, late-night libations, and everything in between. Located right off the restaurant, guests can also enjoy a full-service dinner in the elegant space, and create memories by getting lost alone or hosting an intimate gathering.

Rabbit Hole

A reimagined and sophisticated arcade experience paired with creative food and beverage selections. Classic and modern-day arcade games such as Pacman, Skee-Ball, and Twister, will excite the kid in you, while the food menu elevates childhood favorites to appease the adult palate. Rabbit Hole will offer a nightlife getaway for visitors and locals alike with live DJs every week, and special guest performances from nationally recognized DJs throughout the year. There is never a dull moment when you get lost down the Rabbit Hole.

Moon Rabbit

East meets west at this speakeasy bar with inviting decor, world-class service and laid-back atmosphere. Inspired by the Chinese tale of the Moon Rabbit creating the elixir of life, guests are invited to indulge in cocktails influenced by ancient mythology and modern mixology. Come prepared, as a password is required.

Film House

A revamped cinema experience, keeping the best traditions alive while personalizing the movie-going experience. Guests will be invited to explore a curated selection of film screenings and escape into the cinematic experience with private headphones.

Chasing Rabbits will be located in Vail Village at 141 E Meadow Drive, Suite 104, 81657, Vail, CO. For more information please visit www.chasingrabbitsvail.com.