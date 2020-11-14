Snow keeps coming as Breck opens for season and Vail kicks off on Friday, Nov. 20

Another blast of winter rolled through the Eagle River Valley overnight Friday into Saturday morning, producing several inches more natural snow ahead of Vail’s opening day on Friday, Nov. 20, with more snow in the forecast for Thursday and again next weekend.

Breckenridge on Friday (Breck photo).

Nearby Breckenridge opened for the season on Friday, Nov. 13, joining Wolf Creek, Keystone, Loveland and Arapahoe Basin. Beaver Creek and Crested Butte get in on the action Wednesday, Nov. 25, with another possible storm headed in just ahead of Thanksgiving on Nov. 26.

On Saturday morning, Nov. 14, high winds and snow squalls were making travel difficult along Interstate 70 into the mountains.

“On Friday at midnight the snow began, and now on Saturday morning I see 1-5 inches of accumulation,” Opensnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz wrote Saturday morning. “Snow will continue through Saturday afternoon with another few inches of accumulation. Sunday will be mostly dry with lingering showers in the northern mountains. Then we’ll stay dry through the middle of next week with the next chance for snow around Thu, Nov 19th.”

Here’s the press release from Breckenridge on its opening day on Friday:

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Nov. 13, 2020 – Friday, Breckenridge Ski Resort welcomed pass holders back to the slopes with 90 acres of terrain across the Springmeier, 4 O’Clock and Trygve’s trails on Peak 8. The resort will continue to make snow as it works towards opening more terrain and expanding to Peak 9.

What to Expect for Winter 2020-21 at Breck

With plans to operate through Memorial Day, Breckenridge Ski Resort is committed to doing everything it can to prioritize safety and ensure a successful winter season from start to finish. For everyone’s safety, face coverings will be required to access the mountain and in all aspects of operations, including in lift lines, and while loading, unloading and riding in lifts and gondolas. To allow for physical distancing, access to the mountain will be managed through a reservation system that prioritizes pass holders and limits the sale of lift tickets. This system is designed to help ensure guests have the space they need no matter when they visit, and for the vast majority of days, the resort believes it will be able to accommodate everyone who wants to ski and ride. Pass holders will have exclusive early season access, including early access to up to seven advance Priority Reservation Days, all before lift tickets go on sale Dec. 8, and pass holders will also have access to as many week-of reservations as their pass type and availability allow throughout the winter season. Learn more about the resort’s commitment to safety and new reservation system on the Winer Experience page at Breckenridge.com.

Early Season & Uphill Access

Please be reminded that early season conditions exist. Breckenridge Ski Resort requires skiers and riders to observe all posted signs and warnings, have a face covering with them, and maintain physical distancing. Closed trails may contain hazards due to limited natural snow coverage and snowmaking operations. For the safety of all guests, please keep off closed trails and out of closed areas.

Uphill access is currently closed at the resort. The resort will provide an update when uphill access is open for the season. Guests should always call the Uphill Access Hotline before accessing the mountain, (970) 547-5627, and can visit the Mountain Info page on Breckenridge.com for more information on the resort’s uphill access policy, guidelines and designated routes.

