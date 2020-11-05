Snow in forecast as Vail gears up for launch of its new reservation system

Skiing up Stone Creek in EagleVail on Oct. 26. More snow is coming this weekend.

With just over two weeks to go until a very uncertain 2020-21 ski season kicks off at Vail on Friday, Nov. 20, snow is back in the forecast and Vail Resorts is gearing up for its new reservation system to launch on Friday, Nov. 6.

After about 10 fairly warm and dry days after the last foot or so of snow fell on Oct. 25-26, here’s what the weekend is looking like in Vail and the rest of the state:

“There are no surprises in the forecasted snow amounts for the storm from Saturday through Monday as it still appears that some southern mountains will receive 2-3 feet and other mountains should be in a 6-12 inch range,” Opensnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz wrote Thursday morning. “Then additional weak-to-moderate storms are possible on Thursday and the following weekend.”

Wolf Creek Ski Area — the only resort in the state currently offering inbounds, lift-served skiing — should be the big winner from this weekend’s southern storm.

Keystone Resort, just over Vail Pass in Summit County, is set to open Friday, Nov. 6. Breckenridge, another Epic Pass resort, is scheduled to open Friday, Nov. 13, followed by Vail on Friday, Nov. 20, and Beaver Creek and Crested Butte on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Vail’s Golden Peak is already open for private ski team training.

Vail Resorts offered this explainer of its new COVID-19 reservation system on its Facebook page, including a video:

With the season in sight, we wanted to share a quick refresher on Priority Reservation Days vs. Week-Of Reservation Days

• Priority Reservation Days: On Nov. 6, you will be able to make reservations for the core season (Dec. 8 – April 4) across all of our resorts. As a pass holder, you can lock in up to 7 Priority Reservation Days for the core season in advance, and as many week-of reservations during the season as your pass type and availability allow.

• Week-Of Reservation Days: As our resorts start to open for the season, you can also take advantage of exclusive early season access by making week-of reservations. Booking a week-of reservation does not count against your Priority Reservation Days for the core season.

And here’s a press release from Keystone Resorts on its opening:

KEYSTONE, Colo. — Nov. 5, 2020 – Keystone Resort opens tomorrow, Friday Nov. 6 for the 2020-21 winter season. New for this winter season, mountain reservations and face coverings will be required for all guests to prioritize safety.

Thanks to recent investments in the resort’s snowmaking system from summer 2019, Keystone plans to open with top-to-bottom skiing and riding for intermediate level skiers and riders out of River Run Village. With more than 3 miles of trail to cruise and approximately 60 acres, guests will have space to spread out and enjoy the Opening Day experience.

Open lifts will include the River Run Gondola, Summit Express and Montezuma Express Lift. Open trails will include Schoolmarm, Silverspoon, Last Chance, Jaybird, Dercum’s Dash, lower River Run and Endeavor.

Please be advised that reservations for opening weekend are booked up Friday through Sunday but additional space is still available for Nov. 9-13. Additional week-of reservations will open up to pass holders on Wednesday Nov. 11 for reservations through Nov. 20.

In addition, starting tomorrow, Nov. 6, pass holders can begin reserving their Priority Reservation Days, which lets them lock in up to seven days in the core season (Dec. 8 – April 4). Priority Reservation Days are rolling reservations, so as guests use those days they can book more.

All guests will need a reservation and face covering to access the mountain.

Safety Protocols for 2020-21 Season

Keystone Resort is committed to doing everything it can to keep guests safe this season, and opening all lifts and terrain as soon as conditions permit, so that skiers and riders can focus on having a great time on the mountain. There are three priorities at the forefront of our operating plans for this winter: the safety of guests, employees and the community; ensuring a successful season from start to finish; and prioritizing pass holders. For everyone’s safety, face coverings will be required to access the mountain and in all aspects of operations, including in lift lines, and while loading, unloading and riding in lifts and gondolas. To allow for physical distancing, access to the mountain will be managed through a reservation system that prioritizes pass holders and limits the sale of lift tickets. This system is designed to help ensure guests have the space they need no matter when they visit, and for the vast majority of days, we believe we will be able to accommodate everyone who wants to ski and ride. Pass holders will have exclusive early season access, including early access to up to seven advance Priority Reservation Days, all before lift tickets go on sale Dec. 8, and pass holders will also have access to as many week-of reservations as their pass type and availability allow throughout the winter season. Learn more about our commitment to safety and new reservation system on the Winter Experience page of KeystoneResort.com.

Get Priority Access with Your Epic Pass

Don’t forget to lock in a 2020-21 Epic Pass for priority access this winter season. Pass holders have exclusive access to early season skiing and riding and can lock in reservations for the core season in advance! The entire lineup of Epic Pass options is on sale now at epicpass.com.