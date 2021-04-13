Slifer Smith & Frampton promotes Matt Fitzgerald to Eagle County market president

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate on Tuesday issued the following press release on its growth-related reorganization and promotion of Matt Fitzgerald to Market President of Eagle County:

Matt Fitzgerald

VAIL, Colo. (April 13, 2021) – Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate (SSF), the premier real estate firm serving many of Colorado’s mountain resort communities for nearly 60 years, is restructuring to accommodate its recent growth and success. Matt Fitzgerald, has been promoted to Market President of Eagle County effective immediately. He will be one of four Market Presidents: one in the Roaring Fork Valley, one in Summit County, one in Eagle County and one in Denver.

“We are a sales-focused company and believe this management change will bring us even closer to our customers and the communities we serve. We are widely recognized as a company that supports its brokers like no other company,” said Mark Smith, founding partner. “We believe this reorganization will allow us to serve our brokers at an even greater level. Decentralizing will allow us to have the scale, breadth and capabilities to provide even greater service to our customers.

The Market President is in charge of their respective market areas and will serve as the face of Slifer Smith & Frampton in their individual markets. Most recently Matt was the Branch Broker of the Lionshead Village location of Slifer Smith and Frampton. A graduate of Boston University, he came to the Vail Valley from Portland, Maine, where he had spent three years in sales at that city’s top commercial real estate brokerage, CB-RE Boulos Company.

Over the course of his 20-year-career in the Vail Valley, Fitzgerald was a member of the sales teams for Vail’s New Dawn in the redevelopment of Lionshead commencing in 2004 with Gore Creek Place, The Arrabelle at Vail Square and the Ritz Carlton Residences. Most recently Fitzgerald was the Listing Broker of The Lion. He has received the prestigious Golden Eagle award for closed business in the top 10 of all Slifer Smith and Frampton brokers and is the Top Producer for the Lionshead office. Fitzgerald was nominated by his fellow Vail Valley brokers to be the 2009-10 Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Vail Board of Realtors.

He currently resides in Edwards with wife Erika, daughter Sadie and son Maddox.

Nearly 60 years after Vail’s first realtor, Rod Slifer, set up his brokerage SSF continues to execute a luxury real estate vision that prioritizes service, local expertise and careful stewardship of our mountain communities. Today, SSF has 33 offices including eighteen offices in Eagle County. SSF has listed and sold more property than any other real estate firm in the mountain corridors and maintains the leading market share in many neighborhoods today.

“We have grown to the point that one person cannot possibly run our company anymore,” said Mark Smith, one of the SSF founders. “And now that we are in a number of unique markets each with distinctive needs, we believe that decentralization makes sense.”

Jason Cole

SSF exclusive affiliations will remain with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, Luxury Portfolio International and Forbes Global Properties, offering our local brokers world-class resources with a global reach.

Jason Cole, who has been with SSF for 14 years, will oversee all broker support operations along with the Slifer Smith & Frampton staff as Chief Executive Officer. The reorganization announcement was made Monday on a Zoom call in front of the companies’ more than 350 brokers and staff.

For more information, visit www.slifersmithandframpton.com.