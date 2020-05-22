Slifer Smith & Frampton named listing broker for Snowmass Base Village

An aerial view of Snowmass Base Village in the winter.

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate (SSF) announced on Thursday it has been named the official listing broker for Snowmass Base Village near Aspen. Here’s the SSF press release:

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate (SSF), the firm which has served Colorado’s mountain resort communities for nearly 60 years, has been named the official listing broker for the $600 million Snowmass Base Village development. SSF was selected by the project’s joint venture owners consisting of East West Partners (EWP), Aspen Skiing Company (ASC) and KSL Capital Partners (KSL). EWP will continue to be the developer of Snowmass Base Village – the largest mountain-resort development underway in North America.

“We’re thrilled to have SSF join the team as the listing brokerage for all of our new developer residences, including One Snowmass. SSF has successfully sold out numerous development projects over the past 30 years, including many with EWP, and the stars aligned to team up in Snowmass,” said Andy Gunion, managing partner, Snowmass for EWP. “SSF shares our established ethos of embracing the entire local brokerage community as an extension of the sales team. With deep roots and experienced leadership based in the Colorado mountains, SSF is a perfect fit, and I can’t imagine a better partner to have as we emerge out of this tricky COVID-19 crisis.”

“SSF is incredibly honored to have been selected for this listing, and it was certainly not a given. It was a rigorous review process, and our powerful team proved they are the right team with the right resources to move forward with the overall vision and success of Snowmass Base Village,” says John Pfeiffer, president and employing broker for SSF.

SSF has listed and sold more than 100 new development projects in the Colorado mountains over the past 30 years, with a total sales volume of $5 billion. SSF’s reach in the Colorado mountains includes more than 225 brokers and 75 support staff. The existing sales team will now join SSF and will be based out of the Snowmass Base Village development sales office – which will become SSF’s new Snowmass home, and adding approximately 10 more brokers to the SSF family in the Roaring Fork Valley. SSF has a strong reputation with its generous co-op broker relationships and will continue to cultivate important relationships already developed by EWP.

“We’ve always worked to strengthen relationships with brokers in the valley,” says SSF Managing Broker and Executive Vice President Krista Klees, who has spent more than 30 years selling real estate in the Roaring Fork Valley. “We owe our success to brokers working from Aspen, Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs. We’re thrilled to now have a dedicated presence in Snowmass.” In the past year alone, SSF has grown from three to five offices in the Roaring Fork Valley, reinforcing its commitment to the importance local real estate plays in supporting and growing the valley’s economy.

The Snowmass office will be SSF’s fifth office location in the Roaring Fork Valley since joining forces over a year ago with Palladium Properties, a boutique and independent luxury property brokerage firm based in the Roaring Fork Valley, owned and founded by Klees. The acquisition helped create a powerful real estate company with international resources and reach, yet locally owned and dedicated to the communities it serves.

East West, ASC and KSL purchased Snowmass Base Village in late 2016 and recently completed construction of the village core, featuring the new Limelight Hotel Snowmass, The Collective community facility, retail stores and restaurants, and a collection of luxury residences, including One Snowmass. With the 150-unit Viceroy Residences and the boutique Lumin building recently sold out, current listings in the village include the last Limelight Snowmass Residence, the final four One Snowmass West residences, new whole ownership listings in One Snowmass East starting under $2.0M and the innovative One Snowmass Residence Club, with customized ownership starting at $200,000.

“East West will continue to do what they do best, which is creating terrific places and building incredible residences, and we will do what we do best – selling real estate,” says Shawna Topor, executive vice president of SSF’s New Development Sales Division. “We’re confident our resources, powerful local team and connections to the community will make this project one of the great successes in ski country.”

“There’s no question that Snowmass is a vibrant and integral part of the Roaring Fork Valley,” continues Topor. “We are so proud to be leading a team of forward-thinking brokers under the SSF flag, and we are hitting the ground running.”

SSF’s division dedicated to new Development Sales provides an additional level of first-class service for developers. SSF is currently listing projects in the Colorado mountains for 11 developers, including EWP’s Riverfront Lodge development in Avon, Colo. This project features 36 residences and is more than 50 percent sold out in just five months — with over half of that timespan happening during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Riverfront Lodge is the second phase of the Riverfront Village development; the first phase (Riverfront Townhomes) sold out in a record 69 days.