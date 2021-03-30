Slifer Smith & Frampton awarded listing for Legacy at Vail Square

Silfer Smith & Frampton Real Estate (SSF) on Monday issued the following press release after being awarded the listing for the new Legacy at Vail Square (Legacy):

VAIL, Colo. (Mar. 24, 2021) – Silfer Smith & Frampton Real Estate (SSF) has been awarded the listing for Legacy at Vail Square (Legacy), a new luxury development located in the heart of Vail, and appropriately named as it’s steeped in town history.

Situated in the iconic and sought-after location of Lionshead, Legacy is steps from the mountain and its unbeatable outdoor year-round recreation, as well as world-class restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. With prices ranging from $1,695,000 to $8,495,000, the new development will feature 20 luxury residences, ranging from one-to-four bedrooms, each boasting amazing mountain views with deck space.

“When you combine the location with the amazing amenities, you really have everything you could ever want or need for the perfect Vail lifestyle,” says Pete Seibert Jr., SSF listing broker for Legacy.

This new development was a long time coming, as it was originally imagined by Bob Lazier, a prominent Vail Valley developer and pioneer who was instrumental in helping create the world-class town and destination. Lazier passed away in April 2020 from COVID-19, and his sons, Buddy and Jaques, have had the opportunity to carry on his legacy with bringing this development to life and bringing their father’s dream to market.

“As the listing broker, it’s an honor to see the Lazier legacy continue. Anytime you have the opportunity to work with developers who are truly rooted in the community and have literally been here since the start, you count yourself lucky,” continues Seibert. “Legacy is very reminiscent of early Vail, offering a small, intimate feel with access to unforgettable experiences. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of history and a piece of Vail. ”

“My father was one of the founding builders of Vail when he arrived in the early 1960s. He contributed so much to the Vail community, taking great pride in building 17 best in class projects during those six decades,” says Buddy Lazier, co-owner of Lazier Lionshead, LLC. “At the age of 81, this was going to be his final project, and he had assembled a great team with our partner Scott Ryan and project manager Jack Hunn. We are grateful to have these partners and know that he would be proud that together we’re carrying out his final project and legacy.”

The residences, which are being built by Lazier Lionshead, LLC, offer several different spacious and open-concept floor plans each with private decks and breathtaking mountain views. The modern classic interior design is clean and sleek, with granite countertops, state-of-the-art high-end finishes and appliances throughout the home. Each residence includes heated underground parking in the garage, ski room with lockers, a secure storage room for year-round outdoor gear, and more. Residents will have access to the building’s rooftop deck that will have hot tubs, an outdoor kitchen and fireplace – an ideal spot to après after a day on the mountain.

The exterior features some of the most iconic elements from other buildings Bob Lazier built over the years, including the renowned Tivoli.

“My father had a love for the Vail Valley. Growing up on the fifth floor of the Tivoli Lodge, we have had the privilege of watching this passion come alive as he helped grow the Vail Valley,” says Jaques Lazier, co-owner of Lazier Lionshead, LLC. “It is an honor to carry on the vision our father had with creating the Legacy at Vail Square, and building a luxury condominium resort for families to create their own traditions and loving memories.”

SSF has listed and sold more than 100 new development projects in the Colorado mountains over the past 30 years, with a total sales volume of $5 billion. SSF’s division dedicated to new Development Sales had an impressive first year, with $310 million in closed sales and had $26 million in pending sales by the end of 2020. The division sold out 10 developments entirely, many of which were in record time as more buyers traded metropolitan lifestyles for mountain

town living. 2021 is shaping up to be equally successful across the company’s mountain regions and beyond, with the division currently listing 12 projects.

Reservations for the 20 luxury residences at Legacy will begin April 1 st and contracts will go out starting early summer 2021. To learn more about the development, visit legacyvail.com.