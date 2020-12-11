Slifer Smith & Frampton becomes founding member, partial owner of new Forbes Global Properties

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate on Thursday put out the following press release on becoming a founding member and partial owner in Forbes Global Properties (FGP):

VAIL, Colo. (December 10, 2020) – Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate (SSF) – the firm serving Colorado’s most prestigious mountain resort communities for nearly six decades – has become a founding member and partial owner in Forbes Global Properties (FGP) a new consumer marketplace that connects buyers directly to the world’s finest homes, as well as the agents that represent them.SSF is one of the first real estate firms in the world selected for this exclusive membership – which is an invitation-only consortium that will be capped at 100 firms – and the only in Colorado.

SSF has been involved with the creation of this elite international network over the last year, developing a new real estate model that maintains local control while offering true global reach to the right kinds of real estate buyers and sellers. The partnership will further boost SSF’s already expansive national and international reach with the ability to capitalize on Forbes’ audience of more than 140 million monthly global visitors. FGP will share SSF’s luxury listings with an influential worldwide audience, informing high-net worth homebuyers and sellers about the finest properties in the Colorado mountains, along the Front Range and around the world.

Having an exceptional time-honored global media brand like Forbes as a partner gives all SSF brokers the opportunity to take their brand and their business to an entirely new level. The partnership also gives SSF access to a world-class referral network, a dynamic digital platform for member relations, a dedicated page on Forbes.com, state-of-the-art agent tools and direct access to buyer inquiry, dialogue and relationships.

“Our saying at SSF is, ‘We’re just getting started.’ That has never been truer than it is today. This new venture with Forbes Global Properties, along with some of the most exclusive real estate companies in the world, is a perfect fit and perfect next step in our evolution,” says John Pfeiffer, president and employing broker of SSF. “We’re growing, but our operation will remain independent and driven by local people here on the ground. This partnership will help us better serve the places we call home, as those communities are and will always be our top priority.”

Established as a way to connect the increasingly global buyers of luxury homes with the world’s foremost real estate experts, FGP was co-founded by Jeff Hyland and Bonnie Stone Sellers. Hyland is co-founder and president of Hilton & Hyland and has personally handled several billion dollars in real estate sales. Sellers is an accomplished real estate industry veteran who is a leading authority on global real estate markets and the luxury consumer.

“Forbes Global Properties creates a new and unparalleled sphere of influence for the world’s finest real estate,” says Hyland. “Unlike other branded real estate groups, FGP is not merely a listing tool for agents — it offers direct and measurable access to potential high-net-worth buyers through Forbes’ worldwide media penetration.”

“Top real estate industry professionals now have an opportunity to capitalize on the immense global reach of Forbes to create an impactful luxury marketplace, which is owned and led by brokerages,” adds Sellers. “FGP is proud to support independent firms like SSF, with a proven track record of success within the Colorado mountains and beyond. Together, we are creating the next evolution of real estate marketing and sales, delivering an incredibly unique value proposition for brokers, buyers and sellers alike.”

As Forbes’ exclusive worldwide real estate partner, FGP extends branding and marketing services to SSF and its other members and is uniquely positioned in the luxury real estate industry:

FGP directly connects agents to buyers of the world’s finest homes. The network provides a forum for member agents to collaborate and transact, without the imposition of referral fees.

Membership in the network is reserved for only the 100 most elite brokerage firms in select cities and second-home destinations across the globe. Members have exclusivity in their local markets.

Leveraging the worldwide reach and engaged audience of Forbes, homes are presented to potential buyers across Forbes and FGP print, digital, and social media channels with expert commentary, timely market data, and top-tier editorial. Members benefit from a suite of tools and resources backed by actionable analytics, editorial and social media content, a dedicated page on Forbes.com, as well as exclusive advertising opportunities and access to Forbes’ premier touchpoints.





Founding member brokerages are established leaders in their local luxury property markets and have offices in more than 75 locations across the U.S., Asia and Europe.

Hyland and Sellers are joined by FGP CEO Alex Lange — an accomplished industry veteran who most recently served as the CEO of UpstreamRE — and an esteemed Board of Directors, including SSF’s Pfeiffer.

Pfeiffer has 28 years of experience in real estate, hotel and telecommunication sales and management. The Kansas native has worked with SSF since 2004 as a broker in Eagle and Summit counties, as well as with the Denver team in Riverfront Park. He was a branch broker at SSF’s largest Summit County office in Breckenridge for four years before joining the firm’s executive team in 2016 and being named president and employing broker a year later. Pfeiffer has been a steady, respected leader of SSF for decades, overseeing unparalleled growth and careers of many brokers.

“We’ve grown so much as a firm, from expanding to new markets to the launch of our New Development Sales Division,” Pfeiffer says. “Our long history in the world’s most desirable mountain locations, and our record-breaking growth are two big reasons FGP wanted us to have a seat at the table. This partnership represents the next chapter, a new generation for SSF, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to get started.”

Also representing the brokerages in the United States on the board is Andrew E. Nelson, President and owner of Willis Allen Real Estate, San Diego, California. International brokerages are represented by Quentin Epiney, director of Comptoir Immobilier, Geneva, Switzerland; and José Ribes Bas, CEO of Rimontgó, Costa Blanca, Spain.