Six staffers, 15 students go to remote learning after positive COVID-19 test at Battle Mountain

Six staff members and 15 students at Battle Mountain High School in Edwards will transition to remote learning after one staff member, who was last at the school on Tuesday, Oct. 22, tested positive for COVID-19. Battle Mountain announced the positive test on Wednesday.
Also on Wednesday, Eagle County Schools announced a student at Homestake Peak School in EagleVail tested positive.
Here’s more information provided by Battle Mountain High School on Wednesday:
A staff member at Battle Mountain High School has been diagnosed with COVID-19. This is not an outbreak at this point, just a single case. The staff member was last at school on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Public Health is investigating the case and has advised that we transition staff and students who were in close proximity to the person who tested positive to remote learning beginning on Thursday, October 22, through Tuesday, November 3, meaning students and staff may return on Wednesday, November 4. Six staff members and 15 students will quarantine.
Parents of impacted students have been notified with specific quarantine instructions while engaged in remote learning.
As a reminder, if your child develops symptoms consistent with COVID-19:
Each case of COVID-19 is followed up on by public health. As part of this public health investigation:
This is how the system is designed to work. Rapidly identify a positive case, remove them from public circulation, remove others with close contact, and contain the spread.
Contact Eagle County Public Health and Environment at (970) 235-0187 or the school at (970) 328-2930 for more information.