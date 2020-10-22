Six staffers, 15 students go to remote learning after positive COVID-19 test at Battle Mountain

Six staff members and 15 students at Battle Mountain High School in Edwards will transition to remote learning after one staff member, who was last at the school on Tuesday, Oct. 22, tested positive for COVID-19. Battle Mountain announced the positive test on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, Eagle County Schools announced a student at Homestake Peak School in EagleVail tested positive.

Here’s more information provided by Battle Mountain High School on Wednesday:

A staff member at Battle Mountain High School has been diagnosed with COVID-19. This is not an outbreak at this point, just a single case. The staff member was last at school on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Battle Mountain High School in Edwards.

Public Health is investigating the case and has advised that we transition staff and students who were in close proximity to the person who tested positive to remote learning beginning on Thursday, October 22, through Tuesday, November 3, meaning students and staff may return on Wednesday, November 4. Six staff members and 15 students will quarantine.

Parents of impacted students have been notified with specific quarantine instructions while engaged in remote learning.

As a reminder, if your child develops symptoms consistent with COVID-19:

Follow these isolation instructions at home

Have your child tested, calling your doctor before you show up

Continue to keep your child home and avoid other activities around other people

Notify the school

Each case of COVID-19 is followed up on by public health. As part of this public health investigation:

The person diagnosed stays home until they are no longer infectious.

The person’s activities when they could have spread COVID-19 are assessed.

The people who were close contacts of the person with COVID-19 are instructed to stay home for 14 days after the exposure.

Cooperation is critical to managing the spread of the virus.

This is how the system is designed to work. Rapidly identify a positive case, remove them from public circulation, remove others with close contact, and contain the spread.

Contact Eagle County Public Health and Environment at (970) 235-0187 or the school at (970) 328-2930 for more information.