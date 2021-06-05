ShowDown Town free Thursday night concerts return to Eagle Town Park

The Runaway Grooms

The Vail Valley Foundation on Friday issued the following press release on its ShowDown Town free Thursday night concert series returning to Eagle Town Park:

Eagle Town Park will once again be the place to be on Thursday nights throughout the summer as the Alpine Bank ShowDown Town free concert series returns July 1 through Aug. 12. The series is hosted by the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation, and this year’s musical lineup features an impressive variety of talented musicians.

In addition to the free concerts, locals and visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair to relax and enjoy the show, and picnics are welcome at the outdoor Eagle Town Park as well. (No glass is allowed, though, and outside alcohol is limited to beer and wine only.)

With American rock ‘n’ roll, reggae, Colorado bluegrass, a Led Zeppelin tribute and more on the schedule, the ShowDown Town free concerts start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays starting July 1.

Here’s a look at the ShowDown Town schedule:

July 1: The Runaway Grooms

The story of The Runaway Grooms started when front man Adam Tobin met guitarist Zac Cialek at employee housing for the local mountains. They were soon joined by drummer Justin Bisset to form the original lineup, who all moved in together while performing gigs up and down the valley. Bassist/vocalist Zach Gilliam and keyboardist Cody Scott joined the band in 2019, creating a new Grooms sound that the band continues to evolve. The Runaway Grooms have performed at ShowDown Town before and will kick off the series in 2021 on July 1.

WATCH: The Runaway Grooms – My Love (Official Music Video)

July 8: Green Buddha

Front Range band Green Buddha entertains audiences in Colorado with their unique brand of “No Coast Reggae.” The reggae ska band will be performing across Colorado before coming to Eagle Town Park for the ShowDown Town free concert series on July 8.

WATCH: Green Buddha – Taking Time (Live from the Fox)

July 15: Ten Years Gone

Ten Years Gone is a Colorado Led Zeppelin tribute band. Celebrating the music of the legendary Led Zeppelin, the band takes audiences back to when the hammer of the Gods was ruled by the mighty band. Led Zeppelin was an English rock band formed in London in 1968. With songs like “Stairway to Heaven,” “Whole Lotta Love” and more, Ten Years Gone has performed in Eagle County before and will be bringing the music of Zeppelin back to Eagle Town Park on July 15.

WATCH: Ten Years Gone – Ten Years Gone (Live from Vail)

July 22: New Family Dog

New Family Dog is Jon Ridnell’s latest incarnation aimed at getting back to his funk and jazz roots. With Ridnell on guitar and vocals, his son Miles Ridnell on bass and vocals, Steve Saviano on drums, Paul Stadler on sax and Dave Lyons on percussion, the New Family Dog band produces a lot of progressive material and will perform at ShowDown Town on July 22.

July 29: Dixie Leadfoot

Rockabilly band Dixie Leadfoot has been performing at venues, festivals and summer concerts in the Denver area and beyond since 2012. Audiences can expect hits from classic artists of the 1950s-1970s, including Elvis, Roy Orbison, Johnny Cash, Wanda Jackson, Buddy Holly, Hank Williams, Patsy Cline and more. Dixie Leadfoot is fronted by Suzannah Harris who is joined by Jason Olson on guitar, Bob Harris on keyboard and vocals as well as Oscar DeSoto on drums. Dixie Leadfoot has performed in the valley before, including at Vail America Days in 2013. Dixie Leadfoot performs in Eagle on July 29.

WATCH: Dixie Leadfoot – That’s What We Do

Aug. 5: Steely Dead

Steely Dead creates a musical hybrid of the Grateful Dead and Steely Dan. Steely Dead is committed to the nuance of both bands while remaining playful with jam segues between songs, delivering a unique musical blend. Steely Dead is for fans of both or either one of these great bands and will perform as part of ShowDown Town on Aug. 5.

WATCH: Steely Dead – Live at the Fox

Aug. 12: Hardscrabble

Local band Hardscrabble closes out the free ShowDown Town concert series on Aug. 12. Formed in 2009, Hardscrabble is a four-piece Colorado bluegrass band made up of Jena Skinner on lead vocals and mandolin, Andy Leister on bass, Madeline Wheeler on fiddle and Eric Lovgren on banjo and vocals. Hardscrabble has been featured at festivals including the Bonfire Block Party, Yarmony Grass and WinterWonderGrass as well as events including the GoPro Mountain Games and the Vail International Beer Festival. The band performs in front of a hometown crowd at ShowDown Town on Aug. 12.

About the Vail Valley Foundation

The Vail Valley Foundation is a 501c3 Colorado nonprofit corporation with a mission to enhance the quality of life in the Vail Valley and showcase our community to a global audience through arts, athletics and education.

The organization’s work in education is through YouthPower365, a 501c3 Colorado nonprofit corporation with a mission to provide year-round extended learning opportunities that empower and educate the youth and families of Eagle County from cradle-to-career readiness. The Vail Valley Foundation also provides the Vail Valley with several of its most treasured annual events, such as the GoPro Mountain Games, the Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup races, the Vail Dance Festival, and the Hot Summer Nights and ShowDown Town free concert series. The Vail Valley Foundation also manages and operates two performing arts centers, the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek Village and the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail, providing more than 100 Broadway, dance, comedy, classical, rock, pop, jazz, community and family events per year.

Vail Valley Foundation activities and events are in part made possible by cornerstone partners: the Town of Vail, Vail Resorts, Beaver Creek Resort Company, GMC, and TIAA Bank.

To learn more about the Vail Valley Foundation visit www.vvf.org.

If you go …

What: Alpine Bank ShowDown Town free concert series, hosted by the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation

When: Thursdays, July 1 through Aug. 12; All concerts start at 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Eagle Town Park in Eagle, Colorado

Cost: Free

More information: Visit www.vvf.org/showdown-town. Bring a blanket or a chair to relax during the show. Picnics are welcome.