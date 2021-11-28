Shiffrin wins record-tying 46th slalom, fifth straight at Killington

Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards, racing on “home snow” near her former ski academy in Vermont, won her 71st career World Cup race and her record-tying 46th slalom at snowy Killington on Sunday.

Shiffrin made a small mistake up high in her second run but recovered to post an .83-second lead over Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener, who still has never won a World Cup slalom despite 28 podium finishes behind Shiffrin.

Shiffrin then watched as her top rival, Petra Vlhova of Slovakia, made a huge mistake up high on the course and wound up second, bumping Holdener to third.

Shiffrin tied the record for most World Cup wins in a single discipline with her 46th slalom victory (matching Ingemar Stenmark’s 46 wins in giant slalom), and it was also her fifth straight slalom win at Killington.

Vlhova had the fastest first-run time of 49.87, and Shiffrin trailed by .20 seconds with her first-run time of 50.07. Holdener was .58 seconds back of Vlhova at 50.45 after the first run.

Vlhova beat Shiffrin in two slalom races last weekend in Levi, Finland, and looked poised to keep that streak going before Shiffrin’s comeback win.

“My mentality was super-aggressive and that’s the way it really needs to be for both runs,” Shiffrin told NBC after topping Vlhova. “We both had the mistake but I think hers was just a little bigger.”