Shiffrin wins again in Levi

Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards capped off a brilliant weekend in Levi, Finland, with her second straight World Cup slalom win on Sunday and the 76th victory of her incredible career. Here’s the press release from the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team:

Mikaela Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin snagged her 75th and 76th World Cup victories in Levi, Finland over the debut World Cup weekend. On Saturday, not only did Shiffrin win, but she has now broken the record for the most podiums in a single discipline by any female skier. On Sunday, she steadily won the day and her teammates were close behind.

Day One

Shiffrin was in third after the first run behind Lena Duerr (GER) and Anna Swenn Larsson (SWE). On the second run, Shiffrin skied clean and confident, enough to overtake the field and win by 0.26 ahead of Swenn Larsson. Also adding another reindeer to her pack.

Another big result for the Stifel U.S. Alpine Team came from Ava Sunshine. Sunshine made her debut in the World Cup circuit at Levi, skiing into a solid 25th first run, and ending in 21st overall. Sunshine is a previous Junior World Champs speed medalist, making a very strong statement on the circuit with this result.

“I am super excited about my first World Cup scoring points, it’s so amazing and so incredible. Not as intense as I thought it would be. It is always a big deal down bottom but up top it’s pretty chill, so it was good,” said Sunshine.

Day Two

Stifel U.S. Alpine Team athlete Katie Hensien skied well and is closing out the day in 26th place among the fast and strong women’s tech field. Coming off a stellar weekend, Ava Sunshine had another amazing race on the technical slalom course. Sunshine ends her first World Cup weekend with two top-30 finishes and her first World Cup points.

