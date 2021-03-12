Shiffrin third behind Vlhova, Liensberger in Are night slalom

A rare mistake on her second run cost Edwards’ Mikaela Shiffrin a potential night slalom win in Are, Sweden, on Friday.

Sitting second to Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova in the second run by .41 seconds, Shiffrin’s error cost her precious time and bumped her to third.

Mikaela Shiffrin

Vlhova grabbed the victory — her fourth of the seasons — and Austrian Katharina Liensberger jumped up to second.

Vlhova also all but locked up the slalom globe — a title Shiffrin has won six straight seasons.

A day slalom is scheduled for Saturday in Are, where Shiffrin will be seeking her fourth victory of the season and the 70th of her storied career on her 26th birthday.