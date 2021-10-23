Shiffrin starts off season with a bang, securing Soelden giant slalom win

Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards joined the very exclusive, three-member 70-win club on the alpine skiing World Cup circuit Saturday, edging out Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland by 14 hundredths of a second in the season-opening giant slalom in Soelden, Austria.

Mikaela Shiffrin

Shiffrin trailed Gut-Behrami by two-hundredths of a second after the first run of GS in the morning but powered to victory in the second run in the afternoon.

Saturday was Shiffrin’s second career victory on the Rettenbach Glacier at Soelden, seven years after her first win in the event. She missed the opener in Soelden last season due to a lingering back injury, which clearly was in her rearview Saturday.

Rival Petra Vlhova of Slovakia moved up from sixth after the first run to finish on the podium in third, but she was a distant 1.30 seconds back of Shiffrin’s two-run time of two minutes, 7.22 seconds.

Saturday’s victory puts Shiffrin behind only former Vail resident Lindsey Vonn, now retired, on the all-time women’s list (82 victories) and Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark (86) on the men’s side. It also marks a decisive comeback from a season of grief recovery, injury and COVID uncertainty last year, just in time for the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February.

“It was a really super clean run. I felt really good in my skiing,” Shiffrin told the Associated Press after her first run. “Watching Lara, she is also super on point and maybe a little bit more active, like a little extra something.”

If Shiffrin comes even close to her 2018-19 single-season record of 17 wins, she can pass Vonn on the all-time wins list. She also has a shot to then match Vonn’s American record of four overall titles – a real possibility since Shiffrin says she’ll focus somewhat on speed events as well as her signature tech races (slalom, GS).

Shiffrin last week said she’ll try to compete in all five medal events at the Beijing Games, requiring her to train more and compete in speed so she can have a real shot in super G, downhill and the combined.

Shiffrin, 26, is one of only three Americans to have won two Olympic gold medals (slalom in Sochi in 2014 and GS in PyeongChang in 2018). One more medal of any color at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February would tie Shiffrin with Julia Mancuso for the most (four) by an American women’s alpine skier. Three more would tie her with Bode Miller’s record for an American man with six.

Besides those two golds (only recently retired great Ted Ligety and the late Andrea Mead Lawrence have ever won two alpine golds for America), Shiffrin also claimed silver in combined in PyeongChang in 2018. She was ambivalent, however, on what means more — another overall World Cup title or more Olympic glory. Mostly, she acknowledged that pressure will come with both pursuits.

The women race next in a parallel event Nov. 13 at Lech Zuers, Austria, sister resort of Shiffrin’s home mountain of Beaver Creek, where she won a world championship gold medal in slalom in 2015.