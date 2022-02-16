Shiffrin seeks redemption in penultimate race of Beijing Olympics; 5th after combined DH

Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards skied a precise if low-risk downhill Thursday at the Beijing Olympics, placing the greatest slalom skier of all-time in fifth place (just .56 seconds back) headed into the slalom portion of the alpine combined

Shiffrin is improbably still searching for her first medal of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Thursday (late Wednesday Colorado time) in her next-to-last event.

Mikaela Shiffrin

The women’s alpine combined kicked off with a downhill at 7:30 p.m., Mountain Standard Time (NBC and Peacock), and will be followed by one run of slalom at 11 p.m. The winner of the combined records the lowest time of the two runs put together.

“It’s a good position,” Shiffrin told NBC after her very solid downhill run. “In theory it’s a good place to be. I’m not feeling totally confident with the slalom. I mean, I have a recurring image of myself skiing out on the fifth gate again, so I’m going to do my best and try to relax a little bit because that’s when my best slalom skiing comes out and that’s when I would have the most fun. I’m not placing any bets, but at least I have a chance.”

The 2014 Olympic slalom gold medalist, Shiffrin has the record (47) for the most ever slalom victories on the World Cup circuit, but skied out early in her first slalom run last week at the Beijing Games and did not finish (DNF).

In the alpine combined at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, former Vail resident and 2010 Olympic downhill champion Lindsey Vonn was leading after the downhill portion but missed a gate in slalom and DNF’d. Shiffrin was sixth after the downhill.

That opened the door for Michelle Gisin of Switzerland, with a gold medal-winning combined time of 2 minutes, 20.90 seconds. Shiffrin claimed the silver medal in 2018, nearly a full second back after finishing third in slalom, and Gisin’s countrywoman, Wendy Holdener, took home the bronze.

Thursday in Beijing, Holdener was 11th after the downhill, .99 back, and Gisin was 12th, a full second back.

Defending overall World Cup champion Petra Vlhova of Slovakia was fifth in the 2018 combined but left the Beijing Games early to nurse a sore ankle after winning the slalom gold medal.

In a downhill training run for the combined event on Wednesday, Shiffrin had the fastest run of 1:33.56, followed by Holdener (1:34.49) and Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic (1:34.50) – who already has defended her 2018 gold in snowboarding’s parallel giant slalom — and then Gisin (1:34.56). Ledecka stood second Thursday after the combined downhill in Beijing, just .01 back of Austria’s Christine Scheyer.

Earlier this week, Shiffrin was 18th in her first-ever Olympic downhill – a race won by Corinne Suter of Switzerland.

So far in these Olympics, Shiffrin had skied out of the course early in the first run of her two strongest events – giant slalom and slalom – finished ninth in the super-G, and 18th in downhill.

Besides her silver in the 2018 combined, Shiffrin has won Olympic gold medals in slalom (2014 Sochi) and giant slalom (2018 Pyeongchang).

Shiffrin has said she will participate in the team event on Saturday, the final alpine skiing event of these Games.