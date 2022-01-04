Shiffrin second to Vlhova in Zagreb slalom

Petra Vlhova of Slovakia held off Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards, Colorado, by a half a second in Tuesday’s night slalom World Cup race in Zagreb, Croatia, picking up 20 points on leader Shiffrin in the hunt for the overall title.

One big backseat bobble near the bottom of her first run put Shiffrin in second by .64 seconds heading into the night second run, and Vlhova was losing time to Shiffrin on the upper part of the course in the second run after Shiffrin was nearly flawless under the lights.

But Vlhova turned on the gas on the bottom of the course, which used to be a Shiffrin trademark, to win her fourth slalom out of the last five contested. Shiffrin’s only breakthrough in her formerly dominant discipline was a win earlier this season at Killington, Vermont.

Shiffrin, the 2014 Olympic champion in slalom, will have her work cut out for her in the discipline heading into the Beijing Winter Olympics in less than a month. Vlhova gained 100 points for the win, with Shiffrin gaining 80 for finishing second.

Vlhova is now just 115 points behind Shiffrin in the overall hunt, 715 to 830. Shiffrin is looking for her fourth overall title, which would tie former Vail resident Lindsey Vonn for the American record.

Shiffrin bounced back nicely, however, from a positive COVID-19 test last month that cost her two technical races in Lienz, Austria. She admitted to losing some conditioning due to an inability to train.