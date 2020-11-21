Shiffrin second to Vlhova in comeback World Cup slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards made it back onto a World Cup race course for this first time in 300 days in Levi, Finland on Saturday but came up just short of rival Petra Vlhova in slalom action yet again.

Mikaela Shiffrin

Following a long layoff after the death of her father, the COVID-19 outbreak that prematurely ended last season, and back issues that cost her the season opener in Soelden, Shiffrin was just .15 back of Vlhova after the first run.

But Vlhova actually improved on that lead in the second run and wound up beating Shiffrin with a two-run time of 1 minute, 50.11 seconds. Shiffrin was runner-up with a time of 1:50.29.

The last time Shiffrin — the all-time women’s slalom winner with 43 career victories — raced in the discipline, she finished behind Vlhova in two consecutive races in January.

Vlhova went on to win the final slalom event of the season in Feburary and has now claimed four straight regular-season World Cup slaloms. It was also the 15th career victory for Vlhova.

The last time Shiffrin raced on the circuit she captured her 66th career victory, second on the all-time women’s list behind former Vail resident Lindsey Vonn.

That win was in the speed event of super-G on Jan. 26 in Bankso, Bulgaria, after winning a downhill there two days earlier.

The last time Shiffrin won in slalom was last year — Dec. 29 in Lienz, Austria, where she also won a giant slalom the day before.

Shiffrin was clearly concerned about Vlhova’s slalom prowess ahead of Saturday’s opener for the discipline in Levi.

Last season, Vlhova beat Shiffrin head to head in the event in Zagreb, Croatia on Jan. 4 and then in Flachau, Austria on Jan. 14 — the first time that had happened to Shiffrin since 2017.

“Petra was quite far ahead,” Shiffrin said last week, according to NBC Sports. “I haven’t gotten a comparison against any of the other athletes who are here [in Levi] for over 300 days in slalom, so I really don’t know.”

With Shiffrin sidelined in early February after the accidental death of her father, Jeff, at their Edwards home, Shiffrin did not compete again as Vlhova won Kranjska Gora, Slovenia on Feb. 14.

Shiffrin, who had been well on her way to what would have been an American record fourth straight overall World Cup title, tried to get back on the circuit in March — only to see all ski-racing action scrubbed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Vlhova was third in the season-opening GS in Soelden, Austria last month, as Shiffrin sat out to recover from a bad back — training at home here in Colorado on the slopes of Copper Mountain.

The women face off in another slalom race in Levi on Sunday.