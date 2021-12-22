Shiffrin second to Hector in Courchevel GS

Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards finished second in the second World Cup giant slalom in Courchevel on Sunday, a day after winning the event.

Shiffrin

The race was a makeup for a cancelled GS earlier this season at Killington, Vt., where Shiffrin won the slalom.

Sara Hector of Sweden put down two perfect runs to hold off Shiffrin by .35 seconds for the win. Hector was second to Shiffrin on Tuesday, and it was her second career World Cup win — the first since 2014.

Marta Bassino of Italy, the defending discipline champion in GS, rounded out the podium in third.

Shiffrin picked up 80 points in her chase for an American record-tying fourth overall globe while her nearest pursuer, speedster Sofia Goggia of Italy, failed to score points for the second straight day, sliding out in the first run.

The women now take a break and then resume action Dec. 28 with a GS in Lienz, Austria.