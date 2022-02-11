Shiffrin regains her mojo in Olympic super-G

Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards late Thursday (Friday in China) earned a top 10 finish in super-G, an event she’d never raced before in the Olympics.

Shiffrin

Shiffrin called her ninth-place result “huge” in terms of getting back on track after failing to finish her best two events, the giant slalom and slalom earlier this week at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Shiffrin wound up .79 seconds back of Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland, who claimed her first ever Olympic gold medal. Mirjam Puchner of Austria won the silver medal, and Michelle Gisin of Switzerland won the bronze.

Shiffrin, 26 and already a two-time Olympic gold medalist (2014, 2018), can now head into her final events of these Games with a legitimate shot in the combined and team events. She also may opt to compete in the downhill.

Sarah Schleper of Vail, a former U.S. Ski Team member with dual citizenship who now races for Mexico, finished 35th in the super-G at the age of 42.