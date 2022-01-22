Shiffrin, Radamus, Tierney officially land on Olympic teams for U.S. Ski and Snowboard

For the second straight weekend, Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards took a break from the World Cup tour, skipping speed event races in Cortina, Italy on Saturday. Speed queen Sofia Goggia of Italy, the defending Olympic champion in downhill, won a wild ride on a shortened downhill in Cortina to creep closer to Shiffrin in the overall standings.

Both Shiffrin and defending overall champion Petra Vlhova of Slovakia, tech standouts, sat out the Cortina downhill. Shiffrin still leads the chase 966 to 929 for Vlhova, with Goggia now closer in the hunt at 769, and the clear favorite to repeat downhill gold at the Beijing Winter Olympics next month.

Mikaela Shiffrin

Shiffrin, the defending Olympic giant slalom champion, hopes to compete in all five disciplines in Beijing, and on Friday was officially named to the U.S. Olympic Team, although she was already a lock before the formality. Shiffrin recently spoke to the Associated Press about heading to another Olympics, this time without her father, Jeff, who died after an accident at their Edwards home nearly two years ago.

Another Edwards-based alpine racer, River Radamus, was a little more on the bubble but got the official nod on Friday as well (see press release below).

And in snowboarding, Meghan Tierney of Eagle was named to the Olympic snowboardcross team.

Here’s the press release on the naming of the alpine team, including locals Shiffrin and Radamus:

U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced today its nominations for the U.S. Olympic Alpine Team that will represent Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Nominations are to be confirmed by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee when it formally announces the U.S. Olympic Team.

The promising team includes seven athletes who have podiumed on the FIS World Cup stage in the last two seasons, headlined by two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin, a medal threat in both technical and speed disciplines. Shiffrin is no stranger to shattering records on the world stage and has established herself as one of the greatest skiers of all time at a mere 26 years old. She will go into Beijing a three-time Olympic medalist, with slalom gold from the 2014 Games and a giant slalom gold and alpine combined silver in 2018. Joining Shiffrin in the bright lights will be teammate Breezy Johnson, who is currently ranked second in the world in the downhill standings and has amassed three downhill podiums in the 2021-22 season.

On the men’s side, Ryan Cochran-Siegle—who won his first World Cup in December 2021 in Bormio, Italy—will headline a solid crew of veteran athletes and first-time Olympians. Bryce Bennett, who snagged his first World Cup podium at the Val Gardena, Italy downhill less than two months prior to the 2022 Olympics with a massive victory, will be making his second Olympic bid in Beijing. Veteran speed skier Travis Ganong started the 2021-22 season with a bang, grabbing third place in the super-G on home snow at the Xfinity Birds of Prey World Cup in Beaver Creek, Colorado. Beijing will also mark giant slalom specialist Tommy Ford’s return to competition after a bad crash last January in Adelboden, Switzerland.

Athletes who will make their Olympic debut in Beijing include Paula Moltzan, who snagged her career-first podium in the Lech, Austria parallel event in November 2021, Nina O’Brien, Bella Wright, Keely Cashman, Katie Hensien, AJ Hurt, Mo Lebel, River Radamus, and Luke Winters.

The team includes 17 athletes who qualified for the team through one or more top-three finishes, top-five finishes, and top-10 finishes, along with World Cup points and discretion. The qualification period included 2021-22 World Cup races from October 23, 2021, through January 16, 2022.

The alpine team has a full competition schedule for the 2022 Games featuring 11 medal events across men and women including slalom, giant slalom, alpine combined, super-G, downhill, and the team event. Alpine competition will start with the men’s downhill on Sunday, February 6, while the women will kick off their Olympic competition on Monday, February 7 with giant slalom. Alpine competition will conclude on Saturday, February 19 with the parallel team event.

2022 U.S. OLYMPIC ALPINE TEAM

(Name, Hometown; Birth Date; Club; Past Olympics)

Women

*Keely Cashman, Strawberry, California; 4/4/1999; Team Palisades Tahoe

*Katie Hensien, Redmond, Washington; 12/1/1999; Rowmark Ski Academy

*AJ Hurt, Carnelian Bay, California; 12/5/2000; Team Palisades Tahoe

Breezy Johnson, Victor, Idaho; 1/19/1996; Rowmark Ski Academy (Olympics: 2018)

*Maureen “Mo” Lebel, Truckee, California; 6/13/1998; Sugar Bowl Ski Team/Mammoth Mountain Ski Team

Tricia Mangan, Buffalo, New York; 3/7/97; Holimont Race Team (Olympics: 2018)

*Paula Moltzan, Prior Lake, Minnesota; 4/7/1994; Buck Hill Ski Team/Ski & Snowboard Club Vail/University of Vermont

*Nina O’Brien, Edwards, Colorado; 11/29/1997; Burke Mountain Academy/Team Palisades Tahoe

Mikaela Shiffrin, Edwards, Colorado; 3/13/1995; Burke Mountain Academy/Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (Olympics: 2014, 2018)

Jacqueline “Jackie” Wiles, Aurora, Oregon; 7/13/1992; White Pass Ski Club (Olympics: 2014)

*Isabella “Bella” Wright, Salt Lake City, Utah; 2/10/1997; Snowbird Sports Education Foundation

Men

Bryce Bennett, Tahoe City, California; 7/14/1992; Team Palisades Tahoe (Olympics: 2018)

Ryan Cochran-Siegle, Starksboro, Vermont; 3/27/1992; Cochran’s/Mount Mansfield Ski & Snowboard Club (Olympics: 2018)

Tommy Ford, Bend, Oregon; 3/20/1989; Mt. Bachelor Ski Education Foundation (Olympics: 2010, 2018)

Travis Ganong, Alpine Meadows, California; 7/14/1988; Team Palisades Tahoe (Olympics: 2014)

*River Radamus, Edwards, Colorado; 2/12/1998; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

*Luke Winters, Gresham, Oregon; 4/2/1997; Sugar Bowl Academy

*Denotes first-time Olympian

Watch Team USA compete on the networks of NBC throughout the Olympics, February 4-20, 2022.

QUOTES

Mikaela Shiffrin

“I’m thrilled and honored to be representing my country on the biggest sporting stage in the world as part of this 2022 Olympic team. What I’m even more excited about is the depth this team has and the success we’ve collectively had coming into this Olympics. Not only do we have a group of very talented veterans, but we also have so many first-time Olympians who have a shot at the podium, and I can’t wait to see what they do. As always, I am extremely grateful for the team behind us that has helped us get here. With all of the challenges we’ve faced just getting to this point, we’re even more motivated to compete and more determined to win. When we leave the start gate in Beijing, we will all be giving it everything we’ve got. Thank you to our fans, our sponsors, our incredibly gracious donors, and—of course—our coaches and support staff who work tirelessly day in and day out to allow us to realize our dreams, especially our Olympic dreams.”

Breezy Johnson

“I was thrilled to make my first Olympic Games in 2018, but I never intended them to be my last. I left Korea with a deep desire to work as hard as anyone ever has to come back to the Games in a place to win a medal. I never expected the roller coaster the last four years have brought me, but after everything there has been more doubt about whether I ever could reach the level to go back to the brightest stage, let alone contend for a medal. I feel incredibly proud to be representing Team USA at my second Games and I hope to bring something back to show that all the work on the dark days was worth it. They say qualifying to the Olympics is less likely than being struck by lightning. I feel blessed that lightning struck twice.”

Jackie Wiles

“I am beyond excited to be named to my third Olympic team. Being able to have the opportunity to represent my country while doing the sport I love is every athlete’s dream. Having to miss 2018 due to injury makes this Olympics that much more special.”

Ryan Cochran-Siegle

“It’s always a great honor to represent our country at an Olympic Games and I feel a high level of excitement for the opportunity to be competing in Beijing. This year was especially competitive on the men’s side for selections, so I feel even luckier to be one of the very few to have qualified. In my eyes, there are many other guys out there who also deserve this opportunity that I’m being given, so it’s very heartbreaking that only six of us can go. I look forward to racing on the world’s biggest stage for the second time in my career and hope to perform to the best of my ability. I have to say thank you for all the support I’ve been given from my family, friends, teammates, coaches, sponsors and the entire U.S. Ski & Snowboard organization. It wouldn’t have been possible for me to be in this position pursuing my Olympic dreams without each and every one of you!”

Tommy Ford

“This is such a cool opportunity! I’m stoked to be a part of the team. It is freeing to be able to do what I know how to do with the support of those who believe in it.”

River Radamus

“This moment is the culmination of years of work that would not be possible without everyone who’s helped me along the way. I’m filled with gratitude for the opportunity to compete at the Olympics and hope to do proud by everyone who’s supported my journey here.”

River Radamus

Jesse Hunt – Alpine Director

“This is a phenomenal team led by Mikaela, and she is not alone. This team is filled with talent and multiple podium threats in many events. We’ve had five athletes in the last two seasons who have had breakthroughs and career-first podiums. On top of that, we’ve had numerous up-and-coming athletes score personal best results. We are lucky to have the leadership, professionalism and experience of our veteran athletes like Mikaela and Ryan to set an example for our up-and-coming athletes about what success looks like at this level. It is going to be an exciting Games for this team.”

2022 Olympic Winter Games

Alpine Schedule

Thursday, February 3 – Men’s Downhill Training

Friday, February 4 – Men’s Downhill Training

Saturday, February 5 – Men’s Downhill Training

Sunday, February 6 – Men’s Downhill

Monday, February 7 – Women’s Giant Slalom

Tuesday, February 8 – Men’s Super-G

Wednesday, February 9 – Women’s Slalom and Men’s Downhill Training

Thursday, February 10 – Men’s Alpine Combined

Friday, February 11 – Women’s Super-G

Saturday, February 12 – Women’s Downhill Training

Sunday, February 13 – Men’s Giant Slalom and Women’s Downhill Training

Monday, February 14 – Women’s Downhill Training

Tuesday, February 15 – Women’s Downhill

Wednesday, Feb. 16 – Men’s Slalom and Women’s Downhill Training

Thursday, February 17 – Women’s Alpine Combined

Saturday, February 19 – Team Parallel Event

And here’s the press release on the naming of the Olympic snowboarding team, including Eagle’s Tierney:

U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced today its nominations for the U.S. Olympic Snowboard Team to represent Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. The nominations are to be confirmed by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee when it formally announces the U.S. Olympic Team.

The 26 member U.S. Snowboard Team is one of the strongest teams ever nominated in halfpipe, slopestyle, big air and snowboardcross, and includes defending gold medalists Chloe Kim and Shaun White in halfpipe, and Red Gerard and Jamie Anderson in slopestyle. Kim, a 2018 Olympic gold medalist and the 2021-22 season’s undefeated halfpipe champion, heads to the 2022 Games as the heavy favorite. White comes in as a three-time Olympic gold medalist competing in his fifth and final Olympics. 2018 gold medalist Red Gerard is coming off two wins at the last Olympic tryout events, and two-time Olympic champion Jamie Anderson earned the top podium spot at the final tryout event at Mammoth Mountain.

Returning Olympians for the snowboardcross team include 2006 Olympic silver medalist Lindsey Jacobellis and 2014 Olympic bronze medalist Alex Deibold. The snowboardcross mixed team event will debut at the 2022 Games on February 12.

Snowboarding has 11 events at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, the majority of which will be contested in the Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park, with big air taking place at the Big Air Shougang venue.

2022 U.S. OLYMPIC SNOWBOARD HALFPIPE TEAM

(Name; hometown, birthday; club; past Olympics)

Women

Chloe Kim, Torrance, California; 4/23/2000; Mammoth Mountain Snowboard Team(Olympics: 2018)

Maddie Mastro, Wrightwood, California; 2/22/2000; Mammoth Mountain Snowboard Team (Olympics: 2018)

*Zoe Kalapos, Vail, Colorado; 4/17/1997; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

*Tessa Maud, Carlsbad, California; 10/10/2003; Mammoth Mountain Snowboard Team

Men

Taylor Gold, Steamboat Springs, Colorado; 11/17/1993; Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club (Olympics: 2014)

Shaun White, Carlsbad, California; 9/3/1986 (Olympics: 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018)

Chase Josey, Hailey, Idaho; 3/31/1995; Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation (Olympics: 2018)

*Lucas Foster, Telluride, Colorado.; 9/17/1999; Telluride Ski & Snowboard Club

2022 U.S. OLYMPIC SLOPESTYLE/BIG AIR TEAM

Women

Jamie Anderson, South Lake Tahoe, California; 9/13/1990 (Olympics: 2014, 2018)

Hailey Langland, San Clemente, California; 8/2/2000; Tahoe Select Snowboard Team(Olympics: 2018)

Julia Marino, Westport, Connecticut; 9/11/1997 (Olympics: 2018)

*Courtney Rummel, West Bend, Wisconsin; 11/12/2003

Men

*Dusty Henricksen, Mammoth Lakes, California; 2/2/2003; Mammoth Mountain Snowboard Team

Red Gerard, Silverthorne, Colorado; 6/29/2000 (Olympics: 2018)

Chris Corning, Arvada, Colorado; 9/7/1999; Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club (Olympics: 2018)

*Sean FitzSimons, Hood River, Oregon; 9/22/2000; Mount Bachelor Sports Education Foundation

2022 U.S. OLYMPIC SNOWBOARDCROSS TEAM

Women

Meghan Tierney

Faye Gulini, Salt Lake City, Utah; 3/24/1992; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (Olympics: 2010, 2014, 2018)

Lindsey Jacobellis, Stratton Mountain, Vermont; 8/19/1985; Stratton Mountain School(Olympics: 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018)

*Stacy Gaskill, Golden, Colorado; 5/21/2000; International Snowboard Training Center

Meghan Tierney, Rumson, New Jersey; 1/15/1997; International Snowboard Training Center(Olympics: 2018)

Men

Nick Baumgartner, Iron River, Michigan; 12/17/1981 (Olympics: 2010, 2014, 2018)

Hagen Kearney, Telluride, Colorado; 11/6/1991; International Snowboard Training Center(Olympics: 2018)

Alex Deibold, Manchester, Vermont; 5/8/1986; Stratton Mountain School (Olympics: 2014)

Mick Dierdorff, Steamboat Springs, Colorado; 4/30/1991; Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club (Olympics: 2018)

2022 U.S. Olympic PGS Team

*Robby Burns, Mount Shasta, California; 11/11/1990

*Cody Winters, Steamboat Springs, Colorado; 4/20/2000; Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club

*Denotes first-time Olympian

Watch Team USA compete on the networks of NBC throughout the Olympics, February 4-20, 2022.

ATHLETE QUOTES:

Taylor Gold

“I’m very stoked to make the Olympic Team again and especially to do it with some of the tricks and lines that originally drew me to snowboarding. Halfpipe riding is my art form and going in for my second time with more years under my belt, I feel like I’ve been able to develop my style and become the rider that I’ve always wanted to be. I’m grateful for the opportunity to express myself and what I love about snowboarding to the world.”

Red Gerard

“I’m feeling really good and ready to go to Beijing and snowboard my best. As far as our team goes, this is the strongest one I’ve ever seen for U.S. slopestyle. I had such cool peers during the last Olympics and they really watched over me, but the U.S. Snowboard Team is a different one this time, with new kids coming in. We’re all about the same age, so I think it’ll be a lot of fun and I’m hoping I can be the guy who they can put their trust in and ask me anything about the Olympics. The really cool thing over the past two years has been seeing all of us grow. It’s about each of us, but it’s also about this team and we’re all supporting each other nonstop to the top!”

Chloe Kim

“Time seriously does fly! I can’t believe it’s already been four years! I’m so excited to represent Team USA in the Beijing Olympics. Thank you all for the continuous love and support on this crazy journey. I can’t wait!”

Shaun White

“Every Olympics is different—how I went into Italy was so different than Pyeongchang. Right now I’m focused on training smarter, not harder. I’m listening to my body and knowing when to push and when to pull back.”

Jamie Anderson

“I’m excited to be named to my third U.S. Olympic Team. There’s definitely a bit of pressure going back as the two-time defending champ, but I know I have already accomplished more than I could dream, so I’m just trying to enjoy the whole process, stay in the moment and be grateful for this opportunity.”



Sean FitzSimons

“It’s an absolute dream come true going to Beijing with a bunch of really good homies! Mind boggling! I never really expected it, but super stoked. I’m excited for good times in China.”

Nick Baumgartner

“I’m so excited to have earned the opportunity to represent Team USA, my family, friends and the Upper Peninsula in my fourth Olympic Games. It means the world to me to be able to continue to show people what is possible when you dream BIG, work hard and never give up.”

Tessa Maud

“I’m so excited to be named to the Olympic Team as I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a little girl. I can’t wait to be able to compete with all of my friends that I’ve made throughout the years. And I think this Olympics is going to be a very special one.”

Chase Josey

“It means alot to be named to the Team this year, just to feel that all my hard work over the last few years had paid off. It’s an honor to represent Team USA again.”

Dusty Henricksen

“It is pretty unbelievable honesty. I’m so so honored to have this opportunity to go represent for my family, friends and everyone who has helped to get me to this point and USA for sure!”

Chris Corning

“I am very excited for Beijing. I have worked very hard to make it to this point and I am proud to represent the USA in the Olympics for a second time. I feel more confident going into this Olympics compared to 2018! I am ready to do my best and make America proud!”

Lucas Foster

“It feels absolutely amazing to make the Olympic team and I’m stoked to go to Beijing with riders I respect and admire. Making this team has been a far fetched dream of mine since I was super young and watching it unfold these past few years has been pretty amazing.”

Hailey Langland

“I am super excited to be named to the Team and going to Beijing. I cannot believe that this is going to be the second time around that I’m going to go overseas and represent my snowboarding and my country and I’m super, super proud of that, especially the team that’s coming with me. I couldn’t be more excited that Red’s going with me as well as Jamie, and our friend Sean—I’m super proud of him for making the team as well. I think these Olympics are going to be really fun and I’m glad I get to do it with my best friends.”

Maddie Mastro

“I’m so excited that I have been named to the Olympic team, this will be my second Olympics and I’m so grateful for that. I’m just excited to go and snowboard, and I can’t wait to get over to Beijing and just represent snowboarding and my country.”

Courtney Rummel

“I’m so excited and honored to represent the USA, my family, friends, and Wisconsin at the Olympics. This is a dream come true and I want to thank everyone who has supported me! Team USA is unbelievable and I’m so proud to be a part of it!!”

Faye Gulini

“I’m honored to be representing Team USA in my fourth Olympic Winter Games. It never was easy qualifying for the team, and it certainly hasn’t got any easier. This season was especially challenging—our team is the strongest team I have ever been a part of, with only so many Olympic spots available. From 2010 (my first Games) to now so much has changed. From a rookie to a veteran and everything in between, but the goal and the dream remain the same. Let’s go Team USA!”

COACH QUOTES

Mike Jankowski, Halfpipe, Slopestyle & Big Air Head Coach

“These riders absolutely represent the core of what it means to be a U.S. snowboarder. I am incredibly honored to be a part of this 2022 team behind the team, with certified legends Shaun White and Jamie Anderson, plus legends in the making Chloe Kim, Red Gerard and everyone on the team. And we are so grateful for all the families, communities and mountains around the country who have been a key part of their development. Let’s go Team U.S.A.!”

Rick Shimpeno, Halfpipe Pro Team Head Coach

“This halfpipe team is exceptional. We have two returning gold medalists and they are backed up by a host of very talented riders. We have the roster to head to Beijing and shake things up.”

JJ Thomas, Halfpipe Team Coach

“I couldn’t be more proud of our Olympic halfpipe team this year. It’s a great mix of seasoned and decorated vets like Shaun and Chloe, mixed with young guns like Lucas Foster and Tessa Maud. I think we’re all in for a great two weeks in China!”

Mike Ramirez, Slopestyle/Big Air Pro Team Head Coach

“It’s been an honor to watch this crew growing up in snowboarding and in life. This team’s strength lies in the constant pursuit of progression with fun as a priority. I feel blessed to be able to serve them in their quest to make our country proud and show the world how awesome snowboarding is.”

Dave Reynolds, Slopestyle/Big Air Pro Team Head Coach

“The U.S. Snowboard Team is looking great! We’re bringing back our two defending champions, plus we have a solid group of veterans with Chris, Julia, Hailey and an excited group of new riders including Dusty, Sean and Courtney. They’re all hungry and excited and as prepared as they can be going into these Olympics.”

Peter Foley, Snowboardcross Head Coach

“I’m really proud of this entire group of athletes and staff. I would be happy to have any of the U.S. athletes who have been competing for Olympic spots as a part of the team and it’s always so difficult that only four make the team. Like everyone these days, we have had to face all kinds of adversity this season, but we knew that going in and our focus has been about being the very best at overcoming adversity and using that to our advantage. I know we are taking some real contenders to China and that’s exciting!”

2022 Olympic Winter Games

Snowboard Events Schedule

Saturday, February 5 – Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Training

Sunday, February 6 – Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Finals and Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Training

Monday, February 7 – Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Finals

Tuesday, February 8 – Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom Qualifiers and Finals

Wednesday, February 9 – Men’s and Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe Qualifiers and Women’s Snowboardcross Qualifiers and Finals

Thursday, February 10 – Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe Finals and Men’s Snowboardcross Qualifiers and Finals

Friday, February 11 – Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Finals

Saturday, February 12 – Mixed Team Snowboard Cross

Monday, February 14 – Men’s and Women’s Snowboard Big Air Qualifiers

Tuesday, February 15 – Men’s and Women’s Snowboard Big Air Finals