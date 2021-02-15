Shiffrin powers her way to gold in alpine combined at World Championships

Gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin (Getty Images).

Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards already had collected the most World Championship gold medals in U.S. ski-racing history. Now she holds the record for the most medals by an American period after claiming the alpine combined gold on Monday.

Shiffrin was sitting in third after the morning super-G and then turned in the best slalom result by a half a second over rival Petra Vlhova of Slovakia to win the combined and her ninth overall World Championship medal, topping retired former Vail resident Lindsey Vonn and retiring great Ted Ligety of Park City.

Shiffrin has now won an American record sixth World Championship gold and nine medals at Worlds overall. Vonn during her storied career won eight World Championship medals, two of them gold.

Ligety, who was supposed to race one last time in the giant slalom at these Worlds before retiring, had been tied with Shiffrin for the American record of five gold medals at Worlds. But Ligety went home early from Cortina with a bad back.

After a long layoff last season that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic and a rought season so far in 2021, marred by an early back injury, Shiffrin has come alive with two medals so far the World Championships in Cortina d’Ampesso, Italy. She won a bronze in super-G last week despite barely training for the speed event season.

Shiffrin was lurking in third, just .06 back of Italy’s Federica Brignone after the morning super-G on Monday, with Italy’s Elena Curtoni in second, just .01 back. Vlhova was four-tenths behind after the super-G.

Vlhova wound up second for the silver after the slalom and Switzerland’s Michelle Gisin finished with the bronze. The alpine combined takes the best combined times from one speed event and one slalom run.

Curtoni finished fourth, a whopping 2.4 seconds back and Brignoni, who edged Shiffrin for the overall title last season, was a DNF in the slalom.

Italy still has not collected a medal in these championships on home snow after five events.

Shiffrin has more chances for medals in her specialty tech events of giant slalom and slalom Thursday and Saturday respectively.

Shiffrin is tied for fourth all-time with her nine total medals at Worlds, six behind German’s Christi Cranz at 15.

Here’s the full press release from the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team:

Mikaela Shiffrin struck gold in the 2021 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships, winning the super-G-slalom alpine combined event by an impressive margin. It is her second medal of the 2021 World Champs, her sixth career world title, and her ninth career World Championship medal.

The super-G portion of the combined led the day in sunny Cortina d’Ampezzo with Shiffrin finishing in third place, just .06 seconds behind leader Federica Brignone of Italy. Shiffrin looked confident and fast in the event she had just collected a bronze medal in on Saturday, but slalom was where she knew she could shine.

The second run introduced a slalom course set into a sheet of ice after the race crew had injected and temperatures had dropped overnight, causing racer after racer to crash or ski out throughout the afternoon. While there was a total of 14 DNFs, Shiffrin—who had spent many of her formative years racing on Vermont’s icy surfaces—made the conditions look easy, building her lead by half a second or more at each split. She came down an impressive 2.35 seconds ahead after her slalom run, and only Petra Vlhova of Slovakia was able to get near her, finishing second and .86 seconds behind her. Michelle Gisin of Switzerland took bronze.

“It was pretty fun!” said Land Rover U.S. Alpine Ski Team athlete Shiffrin. “It was quite nice to ski today again. Beautiful weather and really nice in the super-G and again amazing in the slalom. It was tough conditions—like a real slalom—but I felt good and like I was pushing the whole time. It was nice when you feel like you’re skiing well and it works. Cool day”

Shiffrin had won slalom, giant slalom, and super-G medals at World Championships in the past, but this was her first alpine combined medal, having sat out the event in the past due to demanding World Champs schedules. Her gold also accrued her a slew of records, including collecting her sixth World Championship gold, passing Ted Ligety, and her ninth total World Championship medal, passing Lindsey Vonn.

“For sure the records are really nice,” said Shiffrin humbly. “It means something, but I don’t really know what to say about it. Today I was focusing on today. First: good super-G run; second: good slalom run. I wasn’t thinking about the record. I know that there’s something about the gold medals and something about total medals, but the first thing I have to do is make good turns on my slalom skis.”

Shiffrin also joins a small elite club of World Championships combined medalists. Tamara McKinney took home gold in 1989—32 years ago—while Julia Mancuso snagged silver in 2007.

In her first World Championships of her career, Bella Wright took home an impressive 14th place. “So much fun!” she exclaimed. “I love it here. I’m sad to be leaving after today, but some great memories here.”

She went on to describe what it’s like to be an athlete with Shiffrin on her team. “It’s amazing to be with her and to learn from her and today to be able to watch her on TV and see her ski some amazing super-G after like five days of super-G this year was so exciting and motivating,” said Wright. “She’s the greatest of all time in slalom, so that was perfect to watch.”

AJ Hurt also raced the slalom portion of the event after finishing 24th in the super-G, but struggled with the tough conditions and skied out. Breezy Johnson did not finish the super-G and is OK.

Speed specialists head home now that the downhill, super-G and alpine combined events have wrapped at the World Champs, but Shiffrin has another two races to go—the giant slalom and slalom—where she’ll look to collect more medals. Next up, the racers compete in the parallel on Tuesday.

RESULTS

Women’s World Championships alpine combined

