Shiffrin not on training-run start list for downhills this weekend in Crans Montana, Switzerland

It does not appear that Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards will compete in this weekend’s downhill races in Crans Montana, Switzerland. At least, she isn’t among the Americans on the start list for Thursday’s training run.

However, Shiffrin’s top World Cup rival and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics slalom gold medalist, Petra Vlhova, of Slovakia, is on the start list.

Mikaela Shiffrin

And Vlhova, the defending overall World Cup champion, trails Shiffrin by just 17 points in this season’s overall chase as Shiffrin tries to tie former Vail resident Lindsey Vonn for the most overall globes by an American ski racer (four).

Vlhova had been more selective this season after competing in every event last season, but now she appears locked into that every-discipline mindset with just four stops left on the circuit over the next month.

Unlike Vlhova, Shiffrin — a two-time gold medalist from the 2014 and 2018 Olympics — did not medal at Beijing.

Shiffrin, whose best individual results at the Beijing Games came in speed (9th in super-G, 18th in downhill and fifth after the combined downhill), would likely be able to gain some ground on Vlhova in the overall race in the pair of downhills scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Crans Montana.

But athletes must complete at least one training run in order to compete in the actual races over the weekend. Another training run is scheduled for Friday.

There is currently no more information on Shiffrin competing in Crans Montana this weekend on Shiffrin’s social media or the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team site. This post will be updated with any additional information.