Shiffrin fourth in GS as Vlhova skis out

Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards finished just off the podium in fourth Sunday in a World Cup giant slalom in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, picking up 50 valuable points in the overall chase as her closest pursuer, Petra Vlhova of Slovakia, skied out and was a DNF in the first run.

Mikaela Shiffrin

Shiffrin was second after the first run but saw Tessa Worley of France and Federica Brignone of Italy both put down superior second runs to take first and second respectively. Sara Hector of Sweden, the Olympic champion in GS and the leader after the first run, held on for third.

Shiffrin came into the weekend tied with defending overall champion Vlhova for this season’s big globe. She leaves with a 117-point lead (1,156 to 1,039) after finishing second in Saturday’s super-G in which Vlhova was 18th. The women have now skied in 30 races with just six individual events left on the calendar.

The women’s circuit now heads to Are, Sweden, for a giant slalom and a slalom March 11-12, followed by every discipline at the World Cup Finals March 14-20 at Courchevel/Meribel, France.

Shiffrin appeared to ski more cautiously in her second run on Sunday, according to the Associated Press, in what may have been a bid to protect those crucial points in the overall chase.

Shiffrin is seeking her American record-tying fourth overall World Cup globe (a mark held by former Vail resident Lindsey Vonn). Vlhova is the defending overall champion.

The overall globe, the largest awarded each season, goes to the skier who accumulates the most points in all the disciplines throughout the full season. It’s the trophy for the most consistency, diversity and best results on traditionally the world’s best courses all season long, not just a two-week window at a non-traditional venue for the Olympics.

Lenzerheide marked the first races for Shiffrin after a disappointing Beijing Games saw her come away with no Olympic medals to add to the two golds and one silver she’s earned in previous Olympics.