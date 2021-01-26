Shiffrin fourth in final GS before Worlds

Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards finished just off the podium in fourth Tuesday in Kronplatz, Italy, in the final giant slalom before the World Championships in Cortina next month. Here’s the press release from the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team:

In the final FIS Ski World Cup giant slalom before the 2021 FIS World Championships, two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin snagged fourth place in Kronplatz, Italy.

Mikaela Shiffrin

Tessa Worley, whose longtime boyfriend Julien Lizeroux will retire this evening at Schladming, Austria’s Night Race, put on a show second run, hammering from fifth place to take the big win. Lara Gut-Behrami was second—her third podium in four races in three different disciplines—and World Cup giant slalom leader Marta Bassino rounded out the podium in third.

It was a gorgeous day on Kronplatz’s Erta slope and Shiffrin skied into second place after first run, behind Switzerland’s Michelle Gisin. The lights were out on the bottom section of the Erta, and Shiffrin had a little trouble on the pitch second run, which put her back to fourth. Still, she was excited about being just off the podium again in giant slalom—putting her in the top six in all five giant slaloms she’s raced so far this season.

“Congrats to Tessa, Lara, and Marta for putting on an impressive show. It’s a tough hill, so kudos to the girls who threw down,” Shiffrin said after the race. “I felt like I made a few good turns both runs and my giant slalom is moving in the right direction, but it was a tough, bumpy, and dark second run. I’m really looking forward to getting another good training block in prior to World Champs at Cortina d’Ampezzo—which is one of my favorite venues on the Tour.”

The Land Rover U.S. Alpine Ski Team packed women in the second run, with Paula Moltzan skiing from bib 47 to 15th place and Nina O’Brien in 21st. Even with a sizeable mistake second run, O’Brien finished 25th overall to score for the fifth time in GS this season. Moltzan did not finish, but she’s OK and skied down. AJ Hurt was also skiing strong, but skied out and did not finish first run.

The tech women are done racing until the FIS World Championships in Cortina, Italy kicks off on February 8, while the speed team heads to Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany for a downhill and super-G over the weekend.

RESULTS

Women’s giant slalom